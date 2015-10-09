Colin Brough: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Colin Brough was shot and killed by fellow Northern Arizona University student and alleged gunman Steven Jones after a campus party. 3 other students were wounded in the shooting.

Friends have taken to Twitter to mourn the loss of the freshman Business major. Alpha Phi sorority member at NAU Corissa Josephine tweeted: “Rest in Peace Colin Brough, you will be missed by so many of us. Love you for ever.”

1. He Was an Associate Member of Delta Chi

According to his LinkedIn page, Colin Brough was an “associate member of The Delta Chi Fraternity, and a member of The Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society.” He was a Business major at NAU. Brough listed his interests as “Lacrosse, hiking, snowboarding, boating, wake-boarding, basketball, new technologies, social marketing, and in general–being outside.” On his Facebook page, he says he’s a native of Annapolis, Maryland, where he worked at Cantler’s Riverside, a seafood restaurant.

However, according to Denver ABC 7, Brough graduated from Castle View High School in Castle Rock, Colorado in 2013.

2. The Shooting Happened at Mountain View Hall

The university said the shooting “took place outside Mountain View Hall on the northeast end of the Flagstaff Campus.”

According to the Northern Arizona website, Mountain View Hall is a dorm:

The majority of NAU Greek students are housed in Mountain View Hall, a 574 bed suite-style living facility that encompasses 18 of the 23 social Greek organizations on campus. Chapters unite under one roof to better the Greek community as a whole and work together to accomplish a shared vision. Mountain View’s central location and proximity to the Health and Learning Center are benefits enjoyed by residents.

According to fire department radio transmissions, emergency responders arrived to find CPR in progress on one of the victims. It’s unknown if this victim was Brough.

3. The Gunman Was Tackled by Students After the Gunfire

The shooting was occurred after a fight at the school in Flagstaff. The gunfire rang out at 1:20 a.m. Mountain time. Shortly after, Jones was arrested without a fight. The school was never placed on lockdown. The Arizona Daily Sun had earlier reported that the fight broke out after a campus party had ended. A witness told the paper:

We had just left a party and were standing in the street getting ready to walk home when a guy walked up with a pistol and just started shooting… I heard five or six shots and then my friends just tackled him. They got him really quick. We were leaving and it all happened on the sidewalk across from Mountain View.

According to NAU Police Chief Greg Fowler the gun used was handgun. Fowler added “We don’t know what caused the confrontation.”

4. The Shooting Involved the Delta Chi Fraternity

Rumors on the Twitter spread fast that the shooting involved members of the school’s Delta Chi fraternity. Those rumors were later confirmed by a statement from the frat which read in part “We have investigated the matter and can confirm that there were members involved.” Other victims include Nicholas Prato, Kyle Zientek, and Nicholas Piring. They are all being treated at Flagstaff Medical Center.

5. The Shooting Comes a Week After a Gunman Killed 9 People at an Oregon Community College

The shooting comes eight days after a 26-year-old gunman killed nine people and then turned the gun on himself at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon.