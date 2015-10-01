Umpqua Community College Shooting: Photos from Scene

Multiple people are dead after a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon. Some reports suggest as many as 15 people are dead in the attack. The shooter is said to be "down." He exchanged gunfire with responding officers, so far his condition has been described as "neutralized."

The entire area surrounding the school is locked down while police continue to investigate. Authorities said that the gunfire was first reported at around 10:40 a.m. on October 1. In addition to local police, the ATF and FBI have arrived at the school.

On its Facebook page, the school describes itself as "Nestled in the beautiful North Umpqua River Valley, Umpqua Community College is the regional center for higher education."

Here are the pictures from a rapidly unfolding scene in Oregon that you need to see: