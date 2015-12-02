Christopher ‘Chris’ Schroeder: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A missing Ohio teenager was found in Missouri a month after she vanished. Alexis Boroviak, 15, was found on December 1, after she was located, police arrested 41-year-old Chris Schroeder, and accused him kidnapping her. Authorities had suspected that Boroviak had runaway but now say that she was held against her will by Schroeder.

1. Cops Say He Met Boroviak on the Messaging App Kik

According to the criminal complaint against Schroeder, he met Boroviak in late October 2015 on the messaging app Kik. She told him that she was unhappy at home and he offered to pick her up at her home. Boroviak told Schroeder that she was 15. On November 8, he went to Brooklyn, Ohio, to pick her up. When she got in his car, Schroeder took the SIM card from her cellphone and destroyed it. The documents say that Boroviak didn’t know where she was being taken.

Alexis Boroviak's stepfather put up this sign. People driving by keep honking! @wkyc pic.twitter.com/0XYETzXfzf — Alyssa Raymond (@AlyssaRaymond) December 2, 2015

When he brought her to Marthasville, Missouri, Schroeder told Boroviak that she had to keep his home clean, lose weight, change her name and not to use the Internet without his permission. When she was rescued, Boroviak said she was scared to leave because he had guns in his home. On December 1, cops used a fake Facebook page to locate Boroviak.

At his home, police found two cameras in his bedroom, one of which was pointed at his bed. He is charged with the production of child pornography and the transport of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

2. Ariel Castro Victims Michelle Knight & Gina DeJesus as Well as Nicholas Cage Had Been Involved in the Search for Boroviak

On the night of November 12, Boroviak’s friends and family organized a “flashlight rally” in support of the search effort, reports Cleveland.com. That event was attended by Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight, two of the women who were held captive by monster Ariel Castro in Cleveland.

The police have said that they’re not sure of Boroviak had runaway or was abducted. Knight gave a brief statement at the rally giving a positive message of hope to Boroviak’s friends and family. In addition the campaign to find her has also gained the support of actor Nicholas Cage:

#NicolasCage in Cleveland trying 2 help find missing #AlexisBoroviak. New details on 15 year old at 11. pic.twitter.com/8P52cBaWBR — Scott Taylor ABC 7 (@ScottTaylorTV) November 19, 2015

Boroviak’s stepfather Britton Ramsey addressed the crowd at the rally saying “Lexi, the doors are open and the lights are on. We love you, and we’re not mad at you. We’ll work through anything, we’re family.” He went on to address a possible kidnapper saying “If somebody is holding Alexis, I’ve got news for you. … Let me tell you something about Clevelanders. We’ve got the Browns and we’ve got the Indians. We don’t give up. You’re barking up the wrong tree. There’s always hope. But it’s not going to be ‘there’s always next year,’ it’s going to be now.”

3. She Told Friends That She Planned to Runaway

Fox Cleveland reports that Boroviak had planned to runaway. Brooklyn Police Chief Scott Mielke told the media on November 16 “At this time, while her location is yet unknown, several pieces of credible information suggests that Alexis had made plans to run away. She had clearly informed friends and extended family members of her intention, but did not offer any solid information as to her intended destination.”

4. Her Mother Said Their Family ‘Was Broken’ Without Boroviak

Speaking to ABC Cleveland, Boroviak’s mother Linda Chalfant said “Lexi, if you see me, please, please, please come home…She needs to come home, our whole family is broken.” She added that it’s not like her daughter to go missing. Local police told the station that they’ve received “many tips” as to the whereabouts of Boroviak.

She walks with a limp thanks to a knee injury, reports Fox Cleveland. When she was last seen, Boroviak was wearing lavender pajama bottoms, a black hooded sweatshirt, gray Nike sneakers and her glasses. She was outside her family home tying up her dog at around 7:15 p.m. on November 8. Boroviak is 5 feet 3 and weighs 155 pounds.

5. According to Her Facebook Page, She Has a Boyfriend

She’s a sophomore at Brooklyn High School, reports ABC Cleveland. According to one of her Facebook pages, she’s in a relationship, Boroviak doesn’t give the name of her partner. On the other page, she says she’s a native of Lakewood, Ohio, and that she now lives in Cleveland.

Have you seen this girl? Family of Alexis Boroviak desperate to find her. 15 year old last seen Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/5pVJruDZhO — Tracy Carloss (@TracyCarloss) November 10, 2015

The National Center for Missing Exploited Children says that the number of missing children in the U.S. rose slightly from 462,567 in 2013 to 466,949 in 2014. Their site says however “there is no reliable way to determine how many total children are actually missing in the U.S., as many children are never reported missing.”