Veronica Beckham: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Guy walks into an Atlantic City strip club, signs over wealth to stripper just prior to his death, it’s a classic American love story. The alleged affair began in July 2014 when HBO exec Micky Liu, 50, went to Scores strip club at Atlantic City’s Taj Mahal casino and met stripper Veronica Beckham, 31. The two then remained close until Liu’s death in March 2015. He’d been suffering from multiple ailments including heart disease and alcoholism. It was only after his death that Beckham discovered she was the main benefactor of Liu’s estate.

1. Beckham Got Liu’s 401(K), Life Insurance & Retirement Plan, Despite Never Having Sex With Him

DNA Info reports that Liu’s sister, May, is alleging in court that Beckham conducted a sexual relationship with Micky with the sole intention of inheriting his money. At the time Beckham and Liu met, he was in poor health, according to his sister. The New York Post reports that Liu wasn’t drunk when he met Beckham and was “sipping on sparkling water.” However, Beckham insists that the two were just close friends and never had sex. She says that Liu helped her terminate her lease in New Jersey, Beckham lived with Liu for 35 days after this. He also paid for flights so that Beckham could visit her sick mother in Florida. Further to that, Beckham she says she wasn’t in contact with Liu around the time of his death, only learning in April 2015, a month after he passed, that he had died. Then, in June 2015, Beckham says she found out that she was was the beneficiary of Liu’s 401(k) account, life insurance, and retirement plan.

2. Emails Showed Liu Declaring His Love for Beckham

Beckham described her relationship with Liu as an “everlasting friendship,” reports the New York Post. The Post also details emails that Liu sent to Beckham in which he declared his love for her, one such message read:

Sweet veronica, there’s nothing in me that would ever say or do anything to intentionally hurt you. I love and care for you dearly. I wish you knew.

While another read:

I do worry about you. And I miss you. Why is it taking you so long to get your phone replaced? Money? Need some? I’m not used to not being able to contact you.

3. Beckham Struggled to Make it as a Stripper in New Jersey

In her deposition in the case, Beckham said that she struggled to get customers at Scores nightclub, where she worked “two to three times a week” as a stripper, reports DNA Info. She explained:

Most of these girls in these clubs are hooked with hosts, and they get, you know, first privilege of certain clientele, whatever, so I found myself walking around the club and not having more than like conversations or be able to do a dance for somebody… So a lot of times I just wrapped it up and said, ‘You know, as soon as I’m done with my affairs that I don’t want to continue to work.'”

In a brief comment on the case to DNA Info, Beckham said, “I have plenty of nice, great things to say about Micky, but I can’t at this time as the case is pending. Just know that Micky was an outstanding, amazing, intelligent person.” The website also says that Beckham legally changed her name from Veronica Alvez.

4. Liu Worked for 25 Years as an Executive in the Media Business

According to his obituary in the New York Times, Liu died on March 17, 2015. The New York Post reports that his cause of death was a mixture of obesity, chronic alcoholism and heart disease. His obit mentions that he was survived by his brother Michael and sister May. It also says that he was a “gifted graduate” of the Bronx High School of Science, with a BS degree from Columbia and worked in the media and financial industries prior to his death. On the online condolence book for Liu, a woman named Veronica signed it on April 27, 2015, saying, “You will be so missed Micky

I love you! I’m for a loss of words.”

5. Prior to Becoming a Stripper, Beckham Owned a Pet Daycare in Miami

On her profile at stripper directory SOAKOnline, Beckham is a native of Montevideo, Uruguay, but has lived in Miami for most of her adult life. She describes herself as being “very experienced” and “straight” in her bio. She’s also listed a director for the Miami-based business Pets Day Out. Online records describe the company as “inactive.”