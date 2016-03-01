Heidi Cruz, Ted’s Wife: The Pictures You Need to See

Heidi Cruz has always had big goals. So has her husband. Now, Heidi and Ted are joining forces as one of the most effective one-two political punches on the presidential campaign trail this year. But as the days go on and the primaries come and go, it's Heidi, not Ted, making the final push towards the nomination. That's a move not many people expected just a few years ago. In fact, Heidi has been referred to by more than one media outlet as Ted's "not-so secret weapon." She's been criss-crossing the country on her own for weeks now, meeting with hundreds upon hundred of potential voters and drawing crowds to her own speaking engagements. It does, after all, make sense. Heidi boasts, perhaps, the most impressive resume of any spouse on either side of Democratic and Republican divide and even has experience of her own in the Washington political world. She's putting it all to good use; working exclusively for her husband's campaign and leading the charge when it comes to fundraising. Of course, Heidi is also much more than just her resume. Click through the gallery to learn more about the mother of two and prominent executive and get to know what Heidi is like away from the cameras. (Instagram)