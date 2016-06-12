Pulse Shooting Victims List: Names, Profiles & Photos

49 people were killed and another 53 were wounded in a shooting on June 12, 2016, at Pulse, a LGBT nightclub in Orlando. The city of Orlando has identified the victims. Click through the gallery to see the photos of those who were killed, along with profiles of who they were and tributes to the lives they lived. In this photo, two men embrace near the scene of the shooting. (Getty)
An official GoFundMe account has been set up to help the families. It has raised more than $2.6 million.
Edward Sotomayor Jr., 34 | Stanley Almodovar III, 23 | Luis Omar Ocasio-Capo, 20 | Juan Ramon Guerrero, 22 | Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera, 36 | Peter O. Gonzalez-Cruz, 22 | Luis S. Vielma, 22 |Kimberly Morris, 37 |Eddie Jamoldroy Justice, 30 | Darryl Roman Burt II, 29 | Deonka Deidra Drayton, 32 | Alejandro Barrios Martinez, 21 | Anthony Luis Laureano Disla, 25 | Jean Carlos Mendez Perez, 35 | Franky Jimmy Dejesus Velazquez, 50 | Martin Benitez Torres, 33 | Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon, 37 | Mercedez Marisol Flores, 26 | Amanda Alvear, 25 | Xavier Emmanuel Serrano Rosado, 35 | Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez, 25 | Simon Adrian Carrillo Fernandez, 31 |
Juan P. Rivera Velazquez, 37 |
Leroy Valentin Fernandez, 25 |
Jonathan Antonio Camuy Vega, 24 |
Jean Carlos Nieves Rodriguez, 27 |
Brenda Lee Marquez McCool, 49 |
Yilmary Rodriguez Solivan, 24 |
Christopher Andrew Leinonen, 32 |
Angel L. Candelario-Padro, 28 |
Frank Hernandez Escalante, 27 |
Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz, 24 |