Pulse Shooting Victims List: Names, Profiles & Photos

49 people were killed and another 53 were wounded in a shooting on June 12, 2016, at Pulse, a LGBT nightclub in Orlando. The city of Orlando has identified the victims. Click through the gallery to see the photos of those who were killed, along with profiles of who they were and tributes to the lives they lived. In this photo, two men embrace near the scene of the shooting. (Getty)

An official GoFundMe account has been set up to help the families. It has raised more than $2.6 million.

You can click on a name below to go to the victim's photo and profile.

Oscar A Aracena-Montero, 26 |

Enrique L. Rios, Jr., 25 |

Miguel Angel Honorato, 30 |

Javier Jorge-Reyes, 40 |

Joel Rayon Paniagua, 32 |

Jason Benjamin Josaphat, 19 |

Cory James Connell, 21 |

Juan P. Rivera Velazquez, 37 |

Luis Daniel Conde, 39 |

Shane Evan Tomlinson, 33 |

Juan Chavez Martinez, 25 |

Jerald Arthur Wright, 31 |

Leroy Valentin Fernandez, 25 |

Tevin Eugene Crosby, 25 |

Jonathan Antonio Camuy Vega, 24 |

Jean Carlos Nieves Rodriguez, 27 |

Rodolfo Ayala-Ayala, 33 |

Brenda Lee Marquez McCool, 49 |

Yilmary Rodriguez Solivan, 24 |

Christopher Andrew Leinonen, 32 |

Angel L. Candelario-Padro, 28 |

Frank Hernandez Escalante, 27 |

Paul Terrell Henry, 41 |

Antonio Davon Brown, 29 |

Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz, 24 |

Akyra Monet Murray, 18 |

Geraldo A. Ortiz-Jimenez, 25