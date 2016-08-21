Gary Johnson’s Albuquerque Rally: The Pictures You Need to See

Gary Johnson held a rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico today, and it had a very different feel than traditional rallies. He started out the day hanging out in a low-rider car and ended the day encouraging the crowd to consider third-party candidates, because there's no reason to be stuck with politics as usual. And he's right. With Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump ranking among the most unfavorable presidential candidates in history, a third-party candidate has the best chance maybe since the days of Ross Perot. And with Johnson currently averaging near 10 percent in five national polls, he only needs to rank five percent higher in order to have a real chance at getting on the debate stage with Clinton and Trump. Click through the gallery to see more photos of Gary Johnson in Albuquerque. Johnson shared this photo with the caption: "On stage in Albuquerque with the most important people in my life!" (Facebook/Gary Johnson)