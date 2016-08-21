Gary Johnson’s Albuquerque Rally: The Pictures You Need to See

Gary Johnson held a rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico today, and it had a very different feel than traditional rallies. He started out the day hanging out in a low-rider car and ended the day encouraging the crowd to consider third-party candidates, because there's no reason to be stuck with politics as usual. And he's right. With Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump ranking among the most unfavorable presidential candidates in history, a third-party candidate has the best chance maybe since the days of Ross Perot. And with Johnson currently averaging near 10 percent in five national polls, he only needs to rank five percent higher in order to have a real chance at getting on the debate stage with Clinton and Trump. Click through the gallery to see more photos of Gary Johnson in Albuquerque. Johnson shared this photo with the caption: "On stage in Albuquerque with the most important people in my life!" (Facebook/Gary Johnson)
Gary Johnson Rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico (August 20, 2016)
Gary Johnson was on Beck. He admitted he was in agreement with Bernie Sanders on 75% of his issues. Beck came unglued, “Sanders is a marxist!”
some exrepublicúnt1 but srsly, jesus was just some silly gay dude…
No, Johnson is a classical liberal- look it up. And Beck is a little loose with labels he does not understand; Democratic Socialism has been around since before the time of Christ, while Marx wrote in the nineteenth century.
No
OK, the story is getting better all the time ! The Democrats are reaching for hope of winning the White House. The Democratic health care plan Band-Aid and toothbrushes for all Americans. The Democratic economic recovery plan too keep Americans poor especially blacks! Latinas! asians! whites! The Democrat immigrant plan is too allow radical Muslims to control the US too kill Christianity as we know it radical Muslims are fighting very hard For the prize America and all of its wealth to enslave all of its people with the Muslim takeover of our country!!! Go Democrats go you are my hero The Defenders of Freedom The Defenders of the evil one The Defenders of the first murderer Cane The Defenders of racism The Defenders of hatred towards fellow Americans The Defenders of radical Islam The Defenders of beheading all non-muslims go Democrats go you are my hero you are the savior Obama claims to be a Christian but he is not Clinton claims to speak the truth but she does not Bernie Sanders claims to fight for the poor but he does not go Democrats go you are my hero you will set the world right you will set the world on fire with your greed and your love for the suffering of your fellow mankind go Democrats go Satan is pleased with all of your hard work and effort to prepare he is coming
Mike,
You left our the part about #ClintonCash $$$$$$$$$$$ and how George Soros is the puppet master for Obama and Hillary Clinton, and his evil plan to make all the world his domain, to fleece the flock until it submits to his will, having to beg for sustenance, at his mercy continually, controlling the clergy with greed and gain, the Sharia police controlling the woman by rape and forcing them to shroud more and more until they wear only black as they peer through fish net covering their eyes. So oppressed and fearful, unable to go to school, unable to drive, unable to be in public alone. Even walking your dog in public places in Germany and London puts you at risk from Muslim “gangs” who enforce Sharia because “dogs are unclean”. And rape, it is rampant in Sweden and Germany, even making the news here in the USA with similar results, “do nothing” “don’t make the Muslims angry”.