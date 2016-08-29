Gene Wilder Last Photos: Remembering the First Willy Wonka

Actor Gene Wilder, known for originating the role of Willy Wonka in the 1971 film, died on Monday at age 83 from complications with Alzheimers. Click through our gallery to see the last photos taken of the comedy legend. (Getty)
I was saddened to hear of the death of Gene Wilder. His hysterical comedy entertained generations of people because, I think, there’s a little bit of that character in all of us and times. There was little other than a brief announcement of his passing on the tv news channels which surprised me a bit. They said he died of “complications” from Alzheimer’s Disease which usually involves some fatal infection that the victim’s weakened immune system can not fight off. He will be missed.
