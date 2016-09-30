Robin & Anne Korkki: Photos in Memory of the Sisters

The bodies of two sisters were found September 22 at a luxury resort in Seychelles, an archipelago nation off of Africa's east coast in the Indian Ocean. According to an autopsy, Annie, 37, and Robin, 42, died of excess fluid in their lungs and brain. The reason why they may have had the condition remains a mystery. The two were vacationing together at a luxurious villa that went for $1700 plus per night. (Facebook/robin.korkki)