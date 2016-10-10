WATCH: Donald Trump Calls Paula Jones a Loser in 1998 Interview

Ahead of the second presidential debate, Republican candidate Donald Trump has been going after Bill Clinton, bringing out women who have accused the former president of sexual misconduct. One of those women with Trump in St. Louis this evening is Paula Jones, but in a 1998 interview, Trump had some pretty unkind things to say about her.

During a 1998 interview with Chris Matthews, Trump discussed the situation surrounding Monica Lewinsky and Paula Jones.

“Paula Jones is a loser, but the fact is that she may be responsible for bringing down a president, indirectly.”

Trump is referring to the fact that it was during the Paula Jones deposition that Bill Clinton denied having sexual relations with Monica Lewinsky. It was this statement that ultimately led to his impeachment.

In general, Trump speaks favorably of Clinton during this interview, blaming the president’s misfortune during this case on his lawyers and saying that he should have taken the fifth amendment.

In another interview will Neil Cavuto from this time, Trump complains that Linda Tripp, Monica Lewinsky’s lawyer, is “maybe one of the most unattractive human beings I’ve ever seen,” and he then goes on to say the same thing is true of Paula Jones. Trump finally adds that he doesn’t agree with the victims and that the president “is really a victim himself.”

Paula Jones, who sued President Bill Clinton for sexual harassment in the 1990s, will be sitting in the audience during the second presidential debate tonight. She also joined Trump in a press conference prior to the debate.

Another clip that has recently been rediscovered by CNN features Trump praising Hillary Clinton, saying she’s a wonderful woman who has gone through way too much when it comes to her husband’s scandal.

“I think she’s been through more than any woman should have to bear, everything public,” he said. “I mean, women go through this on a private basis and can’t take it. She’s on the front page of every newspaper every week with what went on in Washington. I think she’s a wonderful woman.”

Trump said in an interview earlier this year that he has frequently made positive comments about politicians like Bill and Hillary Clinton because he was a businessman and wanted them on his side.