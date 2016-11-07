LIVE STREAM: Donald Trump Rally in Manchester, New Hampshire

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will hold a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire this evening just hours before Election Day.

Trump will speak from the SNHU Arena beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and he will be joined by his running mate, Mike Pence. The event can be viewed in the embedded YouTube player via Right Side Broadcasting.

This comes towards the end of a very, very long day for the Republican candidate. Trump has already spoken at three campaign rallies so far, first in Florida, then in North Carolina, and most recently in Pennsylvania. Now he’s headed up to New Hampshire, a swing state that isn’t worth very many Electoral College votes but which is a key part of Donald Trump’s plan for reaching 270 Electoral College votes.

At the moment, Trump’s pathway to victory involves retaining all of the traditionally red states and then winning Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, Iowa, Arizona, Nevada, New Hampshire, and finally Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. This brings him to exactly 270 Electoral College votes. It’s a plan that can easily work, but Trump needs every one of those states to be elected president, and so New Hampshire’s four votes are essential.

New Hampshire was once considered a lock for Hillary Clinton, but the polls have tightened quite a bit in recent weeks, and Clinton is now only up by 0.3 percentage points in Real Clear Politics’ New Hampshire polling average. On October 24th, the Democratic nominee was up by 8.5 points. Still, most election forecasts predict that Hillary Clinton will win the state, with FiveThirtyEight giving her a 66.3 percent chance of doing so.

After this Manchester rally, Donald Trump will head over to Grand Rapids, Michigan for what is currently scheduled to be the last Donald Trump campaign rally ever.

