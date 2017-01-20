PHOTOS: Vanessa Trump & Lara Inauguration Dresses & Gowns

Lara Trump
Lara Trump (far left) stands with Ivanka Trump and Ivanka's husband Jared Kushner and her husband Eric Trump at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today as the 45th U.S. President. His family accompanied him on a whirlwind night of dancing and photos and celebration. (Getty)
3 Comments
3 Comments
Discuss on Facebook
That’s ok! Nobody’s perfect! I think people just jealous her, because she had everything-
Vanessa is a mother of five, not Lara.