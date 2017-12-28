Dan Switzen: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Twitter

A 44-year-old CNBC director who has recently worked on Suze Orman’s show has been accused of hiding a camera inside a bathroom in his home to record his teenage au pair changing.

Dan Switzen, who is married with children, was arrested by police in Pleasantville, New York, after the teen nanny turned over the spy cam to investigators in November, the New York Daily News reports.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Teen Nanny & Her 2 Friends Found the Hidden Camera in a Tissue Box & Police Found ‘Incriminating Images’

Dan Switzen was arrested after his teen nanny went to the Pleasantville police and turned over the hidden spy camera she says she uncovered in a bathroom at Switzen’s home, according to the New York Daily News.

The camera was found on November 18 when the 18-year-old live-in au pair had two friends, also 18, over to the house. One of them found the camera, the newspaper reports.

“He intentionally installed a video recording device in a tissue box located in his family’s bathroom to surreptitiously view a person dressing or undressing…at a place and time when (the victim) had a reasonable expectation of privacy without (her) knowledge or consent,” according to the complaint obtained by the Daily News.

Police said they found “incriminating” images on a memory card in the camera.

2. Switzen Has Been Charged With Felony Unlawful Surveillance

Switzen has been charged with felony unlawful surveillance, according to the New York Daily News. He was released from custody without having to post bail, the newspaper reports.

According to New York state law, unlawful surveillance is a class E felony. It is punishable by probation or up to 4 years in prison.

3. His Attorney Told the Daily News Switzen Is a ‘Very Decent Family Man’ & He Will ‘Defend Him Accordingly’

Switzen’s attorney, Jeffrey Chartier, told the Daily News, “He’s a very decent family man. I don’t want to litigate these allegations in the press. We will defend him accordingly.”

Switzen and Chartier could not be reached for comment by Heavy.

When contacted by the Daily News, Switzen said, “No comment at all. Thanks, bye,” and hung up, the newspaper reports.

4. Switzen, a New York Native, Graduated From the University of Florida in 1995 & Began His Career at MSNBC

Switzen is a Sachem, New York, native who graduated from the University of Florida in 1995 with a degree in telecommunications (television production), according to his now-deleted Linkedin profile. He previously attended SUNY Albany before transferring to Florida. He also spent a year working on the Disney college program in Orlando, according to his Linkedin profile.

Switzen began his career in 1996 at a technical director at MSNBC. After two years there, he moved to become a director at Fox 6 News in San Diego.

Along with his TV work, Switzen and his wife have also spent several years as beachbody coaches. Switzen runs a Facebook page and website where he promotes his fitness coach business, “Get Fit With Dan.”

“I started this journey after a co-worker said to me, ‘Dan we are going to start doing Insanity.’ After 3 days of doing Insanity together, my wife Deborah asked me why I was doing Insanity with a co-worker and not her. Both my wife and I need someone to motivate us to work out. We agreed that we would do it together and push each other. We finished Insanity and were both very happy with the results,” Switzen wrote on the about us page of his website. “We also liked the time we spend together exercising so we started another program Chelean Extreme. We are now on our 5th Beachbody program. Having my wife as my work out partner has been a great inspiration. Seeing her work hard and getting results makes me work harder. We push and encourage each other which definitely gets us through the work outs. Working out should be fun and not a chore. By working out together we have enhanced our relationship.”

Switzen added, “As a Beachbody Coach I am dedicated to helping you reach your goals of becoming happier and healthier through fitness and nutrition. I promise to coach you through your weight loss, muscle building and overall fitness journey. I can offer you all the tools and guidance necessary, backed by the most effective workouts programs and supplements available, to get into the best shape of your life- and help you stay there!”

5. He Has Been at CNBC Since 2001, Directing the ‘Suze Orman Show’ & ‘Power Lunch’ & Has Also Done Work With CNN, Fox & SNY

Switzen has worked at CNBC as a director since 2001, working mainly with the “Suze Orman Show” and “Power Lunch,” according to his Linkedin profile.

He has also done freelance work for CNN, Fox News, SportsNet New York and NY1 News.

CNBC did not comment about his arrest and it is not clear if he is still employed there.