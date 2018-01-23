Marshall County High School ‘Shooting’; Multiple Victims Reported

Marshall County High School

A high school shooting has been reported at a high school in the town of Benton, Kentucky. Police scanner traffic indicates that the shooting was first reported at Marshall County High School around 8 a.m. on January 24. That same scanner traffic indicates that “four people are down” and that one weapon has been recovered. One person is in custody in relation to the attack. That person has not been named. The Marshall County Daily is reporting that “multiple agencies” are on scene.

A student at the school tweeted at 8:18 a.m., “Pray for Marshall County High School, I am a student there and we just had a school shooter, multiple students injured, please pray for us.” Medical air evacuation helicopters are en route to the school. In a statement, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, confirmed that one person had been killed saying, “Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS…Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded…Much yet unknown…Please do not speculate or spread hearsay…Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us…”

The town of Benton is located in the extreme south western part of Kentucky, close to the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. According to U.S. News & World Report, Marshall County High School is ranked 37th among high schools in Kentucky. Just under 1,400 students are enrolled there with 74 full time teachers on staff.

This is the second school shooting in the U.S. in 24 hours after a 16-year-old boy shot a 15-year-old girl in Italy, Texas. Authorities have not named the victim or the suspect in that shooting, reports NBC Dallas-Fort Worth. The station reports that the victim is doing well in a local hospital despite being shot more than once. A student, Cassie Shook, 17, told the Associated Press that the shooting was avoidable as the girl had complained about the suspect to the vice principal on two separate occasions, but nothing was done.