National Pie Day 2018: Where to Find Deals & Freebies

January 23 is National Pie Day. The holiday is not to be confused with National Pi Day, which falls on March 14. National Pie Day was created to celebrate the creation of pies. It is a day to bake, cook or buy favorite pies.

Pies have been around since the ancient Egyptians. The pies were sometimes made in “reeds,” which were only used to hold the pies together and not eating. The Oxford English Dictionary notes that the word “pie” was a popular word starting in the 14th century.

The first pie recipe was published by the Romans. It was for a rye-crusted goat cheese and honey pie. Early pies were often meat pies, and there was often more crust than filling. Sweet pies or tarts were most likely first created in the 1500s; English tradition credits making the first cherry pie to Queen Elizabeth I.

Read on to find out where the deals are for National Pie Day 2018. Many of the deals are from regional, not national, restaurants, so read on to see if there are deals in your area.

Bakers Square: $2 Off

Grand Traverse Pie Company: Free Slice

In honor of National Pie Day, Bakers Square will offer $2 off any whole pie from January 20-23. The bakery is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. The offer unfortunately excludes cheesecake and carrot cake and is only valid when ordered in the restaurant. The discount is valid on multiple pie purchases but is not valid with other offers or discounts. If you can’t make it on National Pie Day, stop by on Wednesdays for Free Pie Wednesday , when you can get a free slice of your favorite pie.

Grand Traverse Pie Company, headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan, is offering a free pie with any purchase at any of it’s locations across the state. The offer is valid on Tuesday, January 23. The offer is good for a free slice of apple crumb or cherry crumb pie with any purchase.

Sauder Village: Doughbox Bakery and Barn Restaurant: $1 Off

Village Inn: $2 Off

Doughbox Bakery at Sauder Village is offering a chance to win a free pie via their Facebook page in honor of National Pie Day. The restaurant is also offering $1 off pies along with free samples throughout the day while supplies last. The Barn Restaurant at Sauder Village is offering $1 off slices of pie with any meal purchase on National Pie Day.

Norma’s Cafe: Free Slice

Village Inn , a restaurant headquartered in Nashville, TN is offering $2 off any whole pie on National Pie Day. If you can’t make it to your local Village Inn on National Pie Day, the restaurant also celebrates Free Pie Wednesday , offering a free slice of classic fruit pie, white chocolate cherry dream or coconut cream with any dine-in purchase. No coupon is required, and the offer is available only at participating locations.

Other Notable Deals

Norma’s Cafe is offering free pie for National Pie Day at all 5 of their locations. The offer includes a free slice of their signature Mile-High Pie and no purchase is necessary. The only stipulation is that you have to be a dine-in customer. The offer is valid from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. while supplies last.

Lauretta Jean’s Pie Bakery: Happy Hour Pie $3.50 per slice.

Marie Callender’s: Whole Pie to Go for only $7.99.

Shari’s Cafe and Pies: Free slice of pie with the Cafe Club member card. Sign up here.

Krystal: 1 cent pie with any purchase.

Pacific Pie Company: Free delivery on National Pie Day.