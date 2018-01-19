Read the Las Vegas Shooting Report & Most Disturbing Highlights

Getty

Today, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released an 81-page report documenting the results of their investigation into the Las Vegas shooting so far. The report is a preliminary investigative report about the shooting that took place on October 1, 2017. Authorities say that Stephen Paddock searched for other potential targets before settling on the Route 91 concert, which left 58 people dead. Police are currently investigating another person of interest who might have helped Paddock, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said during a press conference today. Nick Crosby, a lawyer for the police department, said that charges might be brought within 60 days. He didn’t elaborate on what the charges might be, but said he had no information that the charges pertained to the “actual murders,” Fox 6 reported. You can read the full 81-page report, available in PDF format, via the link provided by the Las Vegas MPD here. Since this is a PDF, you will need a PDF viewer to be able to read the report.

A Second Person of Interest Is Being Investigated, Not a Second Shooter

The report includes details about the incident, a timeline, a list of victims, descriptions of the scene, details about the suspect, physical evidence, DNA, and digital evidence found at the scene, the autopsy, and details about the Mandalay room, Paddock’s car, residences, and search warrants, along with photos from the scene.

Although police are investigating a possible person of interest, according to today’s press conference, the report itself emphasizes on page 52 that they believe Paddock acted alone. “Thousands of hours of digital media were reviewed and after all the interviews conducted, no evidence exists to indicate Paddock conspired with or acted in collusion with anybody else. This includes video surveillance, recovered DNA19and analysis of cellular phones and computers belonging to Paddock.” It’s unclear how this conclusion squares with the person of interest that police are investigating.

Read the Preliminary Findings Below

Here is exactly what the preliminary findings read, as quoted from the report.

Investigators determined key findings as a result of this investigation:

Paddock acted alone. Thousands of hours of digital media were reviewed and after all the interviews conducted, no evidence exists to indicate Paddock conspired with or acted in collusion with anybody else. This includes video surveillance, recovered DNA19and analysis of cellular phones and computers belonging to Paddock.

No suicide note or manifesto was found. Of all the evidence collected from rooms 32-135 and 32-134, there was no note or manifesto stating Paddock’s intentions. The only handwritten documentation found in either room was the small note indicating measurements and distances related to the use of rifles.

There was no evidence of radicalization or ideology to support any theory that Paddock supported or followed any hate groups or any domestic or foreign terrorist organizations. Despite numerous interviews with Paddock’s family, acquaintances and gambling contacts, investigators could not link Paddock to any specific ideology.

Paddock committed no crimes leading up to the October 1st mass shooting. All the weapons he purchased to include all the ammunition, were purchased legally. This includes all the purchases Paddock made at gun stores as well as online purchases. Paddock did not commit a crime until he fired the first round into the crowd at the Las Vegas Village.

Reference the 1,965 investigated leads, 21,560 hours of video, 251,099 images obtained and 746 legal notices filed or sent, nothing was found to indicate motive on the part of Paddock or that he acted with anyone else.

Security Officer Campos was not shot with a BB gun but rather sustained a gunshot wound from one of the rounds fired by Paddock down the hallway of the 100 wing on the 32nd floor. Security Officer Campos did in fact have a pre-planned vacation to Mexico to go visit his father and Security Officer Campos asked law enforcement for permission to make this trip.

One aspect of the investigation focused on Paddock’s financials. The investigation proved Paddock was self-funded through his gambling and past real estate transactions. He was indebted to no one and in fact paid all his gambling debts off prior to the shooting.

The investigation revealed several indicators of intent on the part of Paddock. Those indicators are as follows: 1. Paddock had a reservation for a hotel during the Lollapalooza music festival held at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois during the month of August. Like Route 91, the Lollapalooza festival was held in an open air venue. Paddock specifically requested a room overlooking the venue when he made the reservation. The reservation was cancelled two days prior to the check-in date. 2. Paddock made lodging reservations during the Life is Beautiful music festival held in Downtown Las Vegas, Nevada. The festival was also an open air music venue attended by thousands of people. Paddock requested units overlooking the venue. Paddock reserved three different units during the period and all faced the venue. Paddock was observed in video surveillance transporting several suitcases from his vehicle to the units he reserved. Paddock was alone for the trip and was never accompanied by anyone for more than a casual conversation. Investigators have been unable to determine if Paddock intended an attack during this festival or if he used it as a means to plan a future attack. 3. Paddock conducted several internet searches while planning his actions. Search terms included open air concert venues, Las Vegas SWAT tactics, weapons and explosives. Paddock also searched for various gun stores. 4. The purchasing of over 55 firearms, which were mostly rifles in various calibers, from October 2016 – September 2017. He also bought over 100 firearm related items through various retailers during that period. 5. During a stay in early September 2017, Paddock requested specific rooms that overlooked the Las Vegas Village. According to Danley, Paddock spent time looking at the Las Vegas Village venue from different angles and windows while inside the room.



Here Are Some of the Internet Searches that Police Found

There are many disturbing details in the report, including information about searches that Paddock made on his computer before the shooting. These details begin on Page 46 of the report. About a month before the shooting, he searched specifically about the Route 91 festival. He also researched the Life Is Beautiful concert, Fenway Park, Venice Beach, and the most crowded beaches in America and Memorial Day weekend events. The websites he accessed included:

Queries that he made included:

Royal Rooters’ Club, Boston, MA

Blandford Street. Station, United States

Boston University Questrom School of Business

Boston Hotel Buckminster, Beacon Street, Boston, MA

Boston Arts Academy

Official Red Sox Team Store

Official Red Sox Team Store, 19 Yawkey Way, Boston, MA

Venice Ale House

Fairmont Miramar Hotel, Santa Monica, CA

The Bungalow, 101 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA

Summer concerts 2017

Grant Park functions

Biggest bear

La Jolla Beach

Open air concert venues

Life Is Beautiful expected attendance

And details such as the height of Mandalay Bay, and other nearby hotels, casinos, and museums.

More Details About Paddock Emerged, But No Motive

More details about Paddock emerged, but a motive was still missing. He owned residences in Mesquite and Reno and lived with his girlfriend, Marilou Danley, He had no criminal history and had made “numerous” international trips in 2012, mostly by himself. He also took multiple cruises. “Paddock lived a seemingly normal life,” the report states.

Danley said that in the year prior, Paddock started becoming distant. He was “germaphobic” with a strong reaction to smells. Paddock often told friends and family that he felt ill or was in pain and fatigued. But his most major ailment in 2016, according to a doctor, was a muscle tear from falling in a casino three years earlier.

We will update this story as more information is available.