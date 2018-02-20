Alexander Van Der Zwaan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

According to a report, Alexander Van Der Zwaan has been indicted by Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III on charges he lied to federal investigators. The indictment, the United States vs. Alexander Van Der Zwaan, charges Van Der Zwaan made false, fictitious and fraudulent statements to the FBI and the Special Counsel related to his work as attorney with Skadden Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, a global law firm, on behalf of the Ukraine Ministry of Justice. Here are the court documents outlining the felony case against Van Der Zwaan.

It has also been widely reported that Van Der Zwaan was being looked at by the DOJ since at least 2013.

The Mueller indictment says Van Der Zwaan lied about conversations with Trump campaign staffer Richard Gates.

There’s been a ‘notice of appearance’ filed in the case by David E. Mills, of law firm Cooley LLP on behalf of van der Zwaan. Mills described himself as “deeply committed to protecting my clients in court, before regulatory agencies and in government investigations.”

Here’s what you need to know about Alexander Van Der Zwaan now:

1. Alex Van Der Zwaan is the Son-In-Law of Russian Oligarch German Khan

According to Forbes, German Khan’s Alfa Group is the largest Russian financial and industrial investment company. Khan is worth $10 billion. Khan and his Alfa partners sold a half stake in his former oil company, which was aligned with BP, to Russian state-owned oil company Rosneft for $28 billion, Forbes said, and Khan pocketed more than $3 billion in cash. Khan once said ‘The Godfather’ films were his “manual for life”.

2. Skadden Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, a Massive Law Firm, Has Removed Van Der Zwaan From Site

The firm has 22 offices, some 1,700 lawyers in scores of practice areas. Skadden Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom “serves clients in every major international financial center, providing the specific legal advice companies across a spectrum of industries need to compete most effectively in a global business environment.”

Alex Van Der Zwaan’s Skadden Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom bio page was removed.

3. Skadden and Van Der Zwaan Were Hired By the Ukraine Ministry of Justice

Indicted Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort arranged for Skadden to be hired by Ukrainian Minister of Justice.

According to the Kyiv Post,Van Der Zwaan was part of the firm’s legal team looking into the imprisonment of Yulia Tymoshenko. The Kyiv Post reported last November that Van Der Zwaan’s Skadden firm bio described his role in the Ukraine matter as “serving as a rule-of-law consultant to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine and writing a report on due process issues associated with a high-profile prosecution.” It was reported that his father-in-law Khan served as go-between for Ukrainian officials and Van Der Zwaan. The New York Times reported last fall that Skadden was “shaken” by ties with Paul Manafort after it was revealed DOJ wanted to take a closer look at former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort’s Ukraine work.

4. Paul Manafort’s Daughter Was a Lawyer for Skadden Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

Andrea Manafort married Christopher Shand in 2015. Andrea Shand worked for the law firm from 2012 until October of 2016, right before the US 2016 election, according to her LinkedIn page.

Van Der Zwaan’s LinkedIn bio has been removed. LinkedIn



5. Paul Manafort & Richard Gates, Indicted in October 2017; Van Der Zwaan Lied About Conversation With Gates

Here are the Manafort and Gates charging documents. According to reports, Van Der Zwaan is expected to plead guilty to lying and failing to “turn over an email communication to the special counsel’s office.”