Christian & Tyler Toro: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Facebook/Christian & Tyler Toro

Twin brothers from the Bronx have been arrested on terrorism charges in a joint effort from the NYPD and the FBI. Christian and Tyler Toro, 28, were arrested on February 15 and accused of being in possession of bomb-making materials, reports CBS New York. According to the station’s report, police say the brothers were in possession of a vast array of bomb making materials. The twins will appear in U.S. District Court. Officials have been keen to stress that there is no threat.

Authorities have not said what the brother’s motivations were or if they were influenced by a foreign agent or group.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Christian Toro Was Arrested on January 31 & Accused of Raping a Minor

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Police and FBI agents raided the home of two brothers this morning, who have been arrested and charged with stockpiling explosives in their Bronx apartment. pic.twitter.com/d1kX3wLOIK — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) February 16, 2018

The New York Daily News reports that a diary was found at the apartment and has been attributed to Tyler Toro. One entry read in all-caps: “WHEN YOU FIND OUT I THREW AWAY ALL EVIDENCE [OF OPERATION CODE NAME “FLASH”] I COULD FIND IN YOUR ROOM, I HOPE THIS DOESN’T TURN INTO A SCENE FROM GOODFELLAS.” In another message he said, “WE ARE TWIN TOROS STRIKE US NOW, WE WILL RETURN WITH NANO THERMITE.” Another read, “If you’re registered as a sex offender, things will be difficult. But I am here 100% living, buying weapons. Whatever we need.” NBC New York reports that Christian Toro was arrested on January 31 and accused of raping a minor. A card was also found in the apartment on Christian’s backpack with a note that read, “Under the full moon the small ones will know terror.”

2. The Twins Were First Interviewed by Authorities Exactly 1 Week Before Their Arrest

Christian Toro was a teacher in Harlem. NBC New York reports that Christian resigned his position after a December 4 bomb scare took place at his school. A student was arrested in relation to that threat. The NBC New York report says that upon his brother’s resignation, Tyler returned a city-owned laptop to the school. That computer contained guides on how to make bombs. The station says Christian and Tyler were first interviewed by authorities on February 8 along with a female relative. They said that they were merely researching the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing and hadn’t intended to download any material.

3. The Twins Graduated From Stony Brook University Together

According to their Facebook pages, the Toro twins both graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School and Stony Brook University. Christian went on to study at the Hunter College School of Education. In 2012, Christian was a member of of Teacher for America, a non-profit that seeks to put highly educated teachers in underprivileged schools. On his Facebook page, Christian wrote in his about section:

It’s the devil’s way now

There is no way out

You can SCREAM and you can shout

It is too late now Because…

You have not been! Payin’ attention… I’ll always have an explanation for everything…always.

4. Tyler Toro Is the Manager of a Shake Shack

On his LinkedIn page, Tyler says that he has been the manager of Shake Shack restaurant since August 2013. Christian mentions on his page that he worked at Shake Shack until 2012. Tyler says on his Facebook page that he spent a semester in Guayaquil, Ecuador, in Spring 2009.

5. The Pair Are Accused of Paying Christian’s Former Students to Help Remove Gun Powder From Fireworks

ABC New York reports that the pair are accused of taking apart fireworks to remove gun powder. The NBC New York report says that authorities accuse Christian of paying students to extract the gun powder. The station says that at least two students were paid $50 for the chore. The pair lived on Matthews Avenue in the Bronx close to the Pelham Parkway.

Speaking to ABC New York’s CeFaan Kim, neighbors said that the twins are “polite” and “keep to the themselves.” Those neighbors said that authorities arrived at their apartment building at 5 a.m.