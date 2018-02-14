WATCH: Video Shows Mass Shooting Suspect Nicholas Cruz Being Arrested

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office reported a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“#BREAKING QUICK video of suspect being arrested by police,” WSVN reporter Franklin White tweeted, as seen above.

White then tweeted a 27-second clip showing Cruz’s arrest:

The school had been locked down Wednesday afternoon after multiple people were shot inside the school, police confirm. WSVN-TV reports that at least 20 people have been injured. The shooter is in custody, the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.

“Shooter is now in custody. Scene is still active. #stonemanshooting,” the tweet stated.

“According to police scanner, a Nicholas Cruz is now in custody and they have YouTube chat logs that are leading them to believe two bombs may be on the Parkland campus,” @BIGMIKE tweeted:

According to police scanner, a Nicholas Cruz is now in custody and they have YouTube chat logs that are leading them to believe two bombs may be on the Parkland campus — mikefavilla (@BlGMlKE) February 14, 2018

#BSO is working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter located at 5901 Pine Island Rd, Parkland. Here's what we know so far: deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High. There are reports of victims. PIO will be on scene 3:15pm. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

A horrifying tweet surfaced from an apparent student at the school. “My school is being shot up and I am locked inside. I’m f*cking scared right now,” @TheCaptainAidan tweeted:

My school is being shot up and I am locked inside. I’m fucking scared right now. pic.twitter.com/mjiEmPvGNb — Aidan (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

Nine minutes later, the boy tragically captioned the photos below, “Still locked in. I checked the local news and there is 20 victims. Long live Majory Stoneman Douglas High.”

Still locked in. I checked the local news and there is 20 victims. Long live Majory Stoneman Douglas High. pic.twitter.com/4kQMAlCBWt — Aidan (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

About 20 minutes later he asked for prayers and asked for prayers for the victims and their families:

Hello, Twitter. I am closing my DM’s but I appreciate everyone contacting me. I am still locked in the school, but remember I’m only a freshman. Please don’t just send your love to me, but pray for the victims’ families too. Love you all. — Aidan (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

“Hello, Twitter. I am closing my DM’s but I appreciate everyone contacting me,” the student wrote. “I am still locked in the school, but remember I’m only a freshman. Please don’t just send your love to me, but pray for the victims’ families too. Love you all.”

Hundreds are terrified for loved ones who are at the school or in the area.

“911!! SHOOTIN AT MY NIECE’S SCHOOL. SHES HIDING CORAL SPRINGS HIGH CHECK ON UR KIDS,” Wendy Bonilla posted to Facebook:

President Trump reacted to the shooting via Twitter.

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

“My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting,” he wrote. “No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.”

President Trump tweeted a second time, letting the public know that he spoke with Florida Governor Rick Scott, stating “We are working closely with law enforcement on the terrible Florida school shooting.”