Inside a Florida Classroom as the Gunman Entered

Noah Pace, an 18-year-old senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who was in one of the classrooms that the gunman, Nikolas Cruz entered, described the indescribable. Sitting in a classroom during a normal Thursday afternoon when abruptly, Noah’s life and the lives of his classmates would be forever changed.

“It was toward the end of the day, it was fourth period,” Pace explained. “I started to put my head down in class and next thing you know I heard about 6 to 7 shots in the classroom right next to me on the first floor of the freshman building. We all just decided to pile in one corner, we all decided to just stay put, because we didn’t know what was happening. We didn’t know if it was real or fake. We all kept quiet, the next thing we know the school shooter shot the window, glass went everywhere. We all put our heads down, he put the gun inside the window, turned his gun and shot three or four bullets, I heard a kid in my class with his knee shot and another school got shot and she was just bleeding everywhere. It was horrifying.”

The student said he grabbed a towel and gave it to a teacher who tied it around the wounded student’s leg. SWAT officers came about 15 minutes later to get the students out of the classroom.”

When asked what the attack felt like as it was happening, Noah replied, “I was just gonna die.”

Noah also pointed out that Cruz reportedly wore a ROTC uniform as he entered the high school to blend in. Pace himself was wearing part of his ROTC uniform during the interview with Heavy.

One of Noah’s relatives, who was present at the time of the interview and declined to be identified or personally interviewed, emotionally stated that the events of the afternoon were absolutely terrifying. Reportedly, it was sheer chaos, and parents were desperately trying to locate their loved ones amidst the horror to make sure that they were uninjured. Of course, we now know that not all of the students were okay; February 14, 2018 will forever be remembered as a day of tragedy.

For Noah, he had difficulty tracking down his girlfriend. For a few terrifying hours, he had no idea if she was okay or even alive. Fortunately, Noah was able to reach his girlfriend on the phone and confirmed that she is alright.

But for scores of other parents, relatives and loved ones, everything is not alright. Everything that transpired today was completely wrong, traumatic, frightening and senseless.