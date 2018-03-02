Adea Shabani: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Adea Shabani, an aspiring actress who only moved to Los Angeles two years ago, has seemingly vanished into thin air, and now her loved ones have reported her missing.

Adea, 25, vanished on February 23, 2018 in California. She was living a glamorous life, at least judging by her social media presence, in which she posed for a photo with rapper Kanye West and showcased nights out on the town.

On Instagram, Adea filled her page with philosophical quotes and beauty shots, writing, “We are like butterflies who flutter for a day and think it’s forever… 🦋” ABC7 described her as an acting student and model.

1. Shabani Disappeared on February 23 & May Have Been in the Santa Clarita Area

A missing person’s website reported of Adea Shabani, “The missing’s friend is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing 25 year old Adea Shabani out of the Los Angeles, California area. Adea was last seen on February 23rd at Rise n Grind coffee shop in Hollywood.”

However, authorities did not mention the coffee shop. The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station released a statement on Facebook. “LAPD Headquarters is seeking the public’s help in locating a Missing Person. Adea Shabani, the missing person, was last contacted on February 23, 2018 at 11 a.m. Shabani is described as a 25-year-old female white with blonde hair, blue eyes, 5’5″, and approximately 130 pounds,” the statement read.

The sheriff’s station reported: “Shabani is believed to have last been in the area of Santa Clarita. She has not been seen or heard from since being reported missing and her family is extremely concerned for her safety.” According to KTLA-TV, “The acting student vanished after leaving her residence in the Duet apartments at 1745 N. Wilcox Ave. around 11 a.m. that day, police said. Friends say she left the front door unlocked, as if she were expecting to return soon.”

People with information regarding the whereabouts of Adea Shabani were urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7- (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call LA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.

2. Shabani’s Instagram & Facebook Pages Show a Glamorous, Globe Trotting Lifestyle

In 2015, Shabani posted on Facebook from Dubai, writing, “Sometimes you wake up. Sometimes the fall kills you. And sometimes, when you fall, you fly.” Her page is filled with glamour shots, some professionally taken and others selfies. A photo of Adea in a black dress was captioned, “Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.”

Shabani posted a photo with Kanye West and another woman on Facebook. It was dated 2012 and tagged as being taken in Las Vegas.

Many of her posts were philosophical in nature. “The sea always filled her with longing, though for what she was never sure,” she wrote with one post. By July 2017, she was posting glamour shots tagged Hollywood and writing captions like, “All you need for a movie is a girl and a gun.” She also wrote: “When odds are one in a million, be that one!” And: “In the midst of our lives, we must find the magic that makes our souls soar..”

Some of her posts revolved around movies, including a shot from The Great Gatsby. Her page also contained photos from Paris and New York. Her Facebook page says she “studied at American University of Paris ’14.” On Instagram, where she had just under 2,500 followers, her profile reads, “Actress 🌟🎬🎭🏆 📍Los Angeles, CA 𝔊𝔯𝔞𝔱𝔢𝔣𝔲𝔩 𝔣𝔬𝔯 𝔞𝔩𝔩 𝔬𝔣 𝔦𝔱 💫”

Her Instagram photos included bikini shots and other scenes around Los Angeles. She captioned one photo with this quote:

“One fine day, it will be your turn.

You will leave homes, cities, and countries to pursue grander ambitions.

You will leave friends, lovers, and possibilities, for the chance to roam the world and make deeper connections.

You will defy your fear of change, hold your head high, and do what you once thought was unthinkable: walk away.

It will be scary, at first.

But what I hope you’ll find in the end is that in leaving,

you don’t just find love, adventure, or freedom.

More than anything, you find you.” 💫

3. Shabani Is From Macedonia & Moved to Los Angeles to Become an Actress

Adea Shabani harbored almost stereotypical Hollywood dreams: She wanted to make it big as an actress, and she was willing to move around the world to achieve that goal. Shabani was born and raised in Macedonia.

According to Fox News, Shabani arrived in the United States only about two years ago, and she was living in Los Angeles while, like countless young women before her, she pursued her big break.

Emma Joe, Shabani’s friend, told KTLA that it was not like Shabani to lose contact with her loved ones for this long. “This is not her, this is not her,” Joe said to the television station. “Something is going on with her, we don’t know where she is. It’s just so sad, we’re just hoping she’s alive.”

4. A Friend Grew Worried When Shabani Stopped Replying to Text Messages

Shabani’s last post on Instagram was on February 22. She also stopped text messaging her friends. That’s when one friend grew concerned and reported her missing.

Antonio Escobar, a friend of Shabani’s, told Fox News: “She was not replying to text messages. She was missing, so I got worried.”

Friends grew even more worried when Shabani didn’t show up for an important acting class, and they contacted authorities.

5. Shabani’s Mother Has Hired a Private Investigator in a Bid to Find Her

The disappearance is so unlike Adea Shabani that her mother has already hired a private investigator in an attempt to find her.

According to ABC7, Shabani’s mother even flew in from Macedonia to help find her daughter. “Treat it as if it were your own family member, some of your own friends because believe me if you met this girl, if you knew this girl, she would be a great friend to everybody that knows her,” said Lisjen Jovanovski, a friend, to ABC 7.