Andrew Turley Tried to Sell His Four-Year-Old Daughter on Craigslist for Sex

Andrew James Turley, 30, was convicted of ‘trafficking of a child’ and ‘compelling prostitution of a person under 18’ for listing his 4-year-old daughter as available for sex on Craigslist, according to documents from Harris County (Texas) Criminal Court.

Turley advertised his toddler daughter on Craigslist: ‘Play With Daddie’s Little Girl,” his ad was titled prosecutors said.

The original case was filed in 2015 when Turley posted the ad. He was convicted to 30 years on each count for a maximum of 60 years in prison of which he must serve 45 before being eligible for parole, court records show.