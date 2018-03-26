Esperanza ‘Hope’ Herrera: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Esperanza in Spanish means hope. This campaign may help keep hope alive.

Esperanza Herrera, 75, was seriously injured on the morning of March 12 when she picked up a package that was left at her mother Maria Moreno’s southeast Austin home. The package exploded causing shrapnel to cut through Esperanza’s body causing critical, life-threatening and horrific injuries.

A GoFundMe page was set up by Esperanza’s grandson Joshua Herrera and as of early Monday afternoon March 26, the page had just met its goal of $85,000 with donations from ranging from $5 to $500 from 1600 people in less than three days.

Esperanza, who has already undergone multiple surgeries, will need many more.

“She is continuing to fight for her life each day and she will have a long road to recovery ahead,” Joshua said.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Esperanza Takes Care of Her 93-Year-Old Mother Maria. On March 12, She Arrived & a Package Was Waiting

Esperanza is a youthful looking woman. At 75, she could pass for much younger. A big part of her life is devoted to caring for her mother, Maria Moreno, who is 93. In fact, Esperanza is her primary caregiver.

In southeastern Austin, across the Colorado River, in a working class neighborhood, a house on Galindo Street is Maria’s home, she a well-known neighbor in the community. The package that exploded in the hands of Esperanza was on Maria’s doorstep, though accounts differ, it appears the package may have had a different address on it. That matters little since the explosive device planted there by confessed Austin bomber Mark Anthony Conditt, 24, detonated and tore through Esperanza’s body.

Police and medics arrived and Esperanza was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

2.Esperanza, the ‘Foundation’ of the Herrera Family, Though Recovering, Has a ‘Long & Extremely Difficult’ Road Ahead

Esperanza’s body was cut, ripped. Both of her legs were broken. Her kneecap was shattered. She suffered a broken arm. There are wounds on her head, face and neck. And, Esperanza had to have two fingers amputated.

But she’s alive.

Joshua said, “Our loved one remains in fragile condition and the road to recovery will be extremely long and difficult.” But she’s a strong woman, he said.

“My grandma Hope is truly a warrior who continues to fight each day to get stronger & heal, physically and emotionally,” he wrote.

Over the course of a couple of days, Heavy and Joshua spoke. He issued a public statement Sunday.

“We all call her ‘Mom’ because she is the foundation of our family and she continues to be a source of strength for us all during this time.”

Meanwhile, Maria is suffering and experiencing post traumatic stress, Joshua said.

3.The Herrera’s Pray for the Other Victims & for the ‘Soul’ of Bomber Mark Conditt & for His Family

This tragedy has been a life changing event for all of us. We understand that we are not the only victims of these bombings. Therefore, we would like to convey our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the families of Anthony House, Draylen Mason, and the other victims of these horrible crimes,” Joshua wrote.

“We are a family of faith and as we begin Holy Week and approach Easter Sunday, it is our Christian duty and obligation to pray for the soul of Mark Conditt and his family, and we will continue to do that,” Joshua said.

Conditt blew himself up in his car in Round Rock, Texas as authorities were hunting him.

“We ask that you please continue to pray for us and all the families involved, as we, the Herreras, will continue to pray for you all. God bless and peace be with you all.”

4. Joshua Herrera Set Up a GoFundMe Campaign For His Grandmother & to Help His Great-Grandmother Maria Who Relied on Esperanza

Joshua said the GoFundMe campaign was set up to help cover medical expenses and aftercare as well as to help cover all the unanticipated costs that will come from Esperanza being nearly killed in the terror attack including things like home modifications, adaptive aids, securing Maria Moreno’s home and any other related costs.

As of around noon on Monday, March 26,the goal of $85,000 had been met and was a trending campaign.

There are scores of comments that include prayers and well-wishes for a speedy recovery and one,from a woman who said she was a childhood friend of Esperanza’s:

“Hi Hope. This is Evelyn Munoz Haurel. I hope you still remember me from junior high school. I am deeply sorry this happened to you. And I pray you will get better very soon. I will always remember that you liked my coat back then. Your friend always, Evelyn.”

5.The Herrera Family is Grateful for all the Support They’ve Received

“The Herrera family would like to thank the entire community of Austin, Texas, including the citizens of the great state of Texas, of the United States and those of the whole world for the tremendous outpouring of prayers, love and support that we have received,” Joshua wrote on behalf of the entire family.

“We also would like to thank all of the local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and their supporting departments for their tireless efforts over the last few weeks,” Joshua said. “We especially would like to thank the medical staff that has treated and will continue to treat our loved one; they’re amazing!”

“We ask that you please continue to pray for us and all the families involved, as we, the Herreras, will continue to pray for you all. God bless and peace be with you all,” Joshua said.

“People all around the world are assisting her anyway they can. We still have a lot of emotions to process but this outpouring of love and support keeps us going each day. We love Austin, Texas and it is very clear that Austin, Texas loves us as well. Thank you sincerely from the bottom of our hearts.”