PHOTO: Bridge Collapses at FIU, ‘Multiple Deaths’ Confirmed by Police

my school finished putting up a bridge a few days ago and it literally just fell. my roommate and i heard it from our rooms and ran to the balcony pic.twitter.com/JOtoLuC3Qs — 🖤 (@Ialilulelo) March 15, 2018

The pedestrian bridge that was recently built at Florida International University in Miami has collapsed. People in the area, including students, have been posting photos and videos of the fallen bridge.

Police have confirmed “multiple deaths” according to a recent update from the Miami Herald on Twitter. There are people trapped under the bridge, some believed to be workers, others trapped in cars, but it’s unknown how badly people have been injured or how many people have died. According to CBS Miami, one person has been rushed “as a trauma alert” to a nearby hospital. The current condition of that individual is unknown at this time.

The bridge is located at 109th Ave and 8th Street in West Miami-Dade.

In the video below, you can see and hear details of what’s going on in the area.

“A worker was on top of it when it fell,” said one onlooker.

“Workers are hurt. They are helping workers. They are pulling workers out. There’s definitely people stuck under,” said another.

THE FIU BRIDGE COLLAPSED OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/JO7jfx5AoN — Gabriela Collazo (@GabrielaRose12) March 15, 2018

The cable-stayed pedestrian bridge has been under construction for several months. It’s purpose was to connect the city of Sweetwater with the northern entrance of Florida International University (FIU). The bridge was suspended over 8th Street. The bridge was built in an effort to help ensure the safety of students and faculty who walked to the school, who have had to cross a busy street to do so.

“The bridge was installed at Southwest 109th Avenue Saturday morning, intended eventually to provide pedestrian access across Tamiami Trail from FIU’s main campus to Sweetwater, where thousands of students live in off-campus housing or in FIU’s newer dorms,” reports the Miami Herald.

According to CBS Miami, the bridge weighed 950 tons. It was built using an “innovative approach,” which was meant to keep traffic flowing and not cause congestion in the area during the construction process.

The $9.3 million project was approved in 2015.

The video below shows what the bridge was projected to look like upon completion.

This story is developing.