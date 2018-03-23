Gunman Reported at French Supermarket: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A gunman has taken several people hostage at a Super U market in Trèbes, in the south of France, as reported by CNBC. After police had arrived at the scene, one person was reported as dead, but the Trèbes mayor has told BBC that there are “two victims” of the incident thus far. The gunman entered the market at approximately 11 a.m. local time this morning, according to Reuters. Read on for the facts as the story develops.

1. A Total of 8 People Have Reportedly Been Taken Hostage

The number of hostages being held inside the Super U market was previously unknown, but has currently been reports as 8 people by BBC. CNN has reported that police and security personnel have surrounded the scene.

2. The Gunman Is Reported to Have Claimed Allegiance to Islamic State

CNBC has reported that the gunman has claimed allegiance to Islamic State, formerly known as ISIS. Reuters has reported that the gunman entered the Super U market, shouting “Allahu Akbar”, a witness told Europe 1.

3. The Incident Is Being Approached as Terror-Related

The prosecutor’s office in Paris has confirmed that an investigation has been opened in their anti-terror section, in regards to the hostage-taking. Potential charges against the gunman, according to CNBC, include “terrorist association, attempted assassination and sequestering of persons.”

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has stated to CNBC that, “All the information that we have leaves us thinking that this is a terrorist attack.”

4. The French Interior Ministry Has Issued a Warning to Locals

🔴 #Trèbes #Carcassonne La priorité est à l'intervention des forces de police et de secours. Ne relayez pas d'informations non vérifiées. Suivez les consignes des autorités. pic.twitter.com/ZCSoqst2LS — Ministère de l'Intérieur (@Place_Beauvau) March 23, 2018

For locals nearby, the French Interior Ministry issued a tweet, with instructions about the situation. Translated to English, the tweet reads, “The priority is the intervention of the police and rescue forces. Do not relay unverified information. Follow the instructions of the authorities.” French Interior Minister Gérard Collomb has warned locals to, “Avoid the area and stay tuned to the instructions from authorities.”

5. A Nearby Shooting May Possibly Be Linked to the Hostage Situation

A policeman has been shot while jogging with colleagues in the south of France, according to BBC News, and his location was 15 minutes from the Super U. Currently, it is unknown if the two incidents are linked.

According to AFP, the officer was shot near the Carcassonne commune.