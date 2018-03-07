James Waters: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

James Waters has been identified as the suspect who shot three officers, one of whom was killed, in Clinton, Missouri.

The officers were responding to a 911 call made by two women whose screams were described as “frantic.”

Christopher Ryan Morton, 30, named as the officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Two women who could be heard screaming in the background of the 911 call, and officers arrived at the home approximately five minutes after it came through. Authorities were then shot at by the suspect and began to engage the man.

Waters was found deceased inside of the residence, according to authorities. It is not known how the alleged killer died at this time.

1. Police Say Waters Shot & Killed an Officer After Responding to a Desperate 911 Call

At approximately 9:20 p.m. on March 6, the Clinton County 911 call center received a frantic call with two women frantically screaming in the background, Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe told reporters. When Morton and two other officers responded to the call, they were met with gunfire at the residence. Lowe stated the following at a press conference:

At some point in time in that interaction they [police officers] were shot at by the suspect from inside the residence. After doing so the officers engaged with the suspect. They ended up going inside the residence to attempt to apprehend the suspect, and at that point in time the suspect shot and killed one of the Clinton police officers and wounded two other officers. After getting those officers out from the residence, they were transported to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

The two women heard in the 911 call were unharmed, Lowe stated.

2. This Was Not Waters’ First Run-In With the Law, & He Previously Served Prison Time

Here is a November 2017 mugshot of James Waters, suspected of killing Officer Morton pic.twitter.com/XPs7GV4RWe — Tyler Emery (@tyleremery_news) March 7, 2018

According to court documents, Waters has had multiple run-ins with police and served several stints in prison.

He was convicted of crimes including robbery in 1999, drug possession in 2009 and the latest charge of resisting arrest in 2013.

In November 2017, Waters was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

A source, who asked to remain anonymous, lived down the street from Morton and told Heavy the suspect’s home was a “known drug house.”

Melinda Nelson, whose daughter lived only a couple of doors down from the suspect, said the alleged killer appeared “ordinary.”

“They kept up with their yard and did some landscaping,” Nelson told Heavy. “Guess that’s one way to hide who they are.”

3. ‘#FreeMyDaddy’: Daughter to Suspect’s Facebook Account

In 2014, a girl who identified herself as Waters’ daughter posted to the man’s Facebook page, insinuating that her father was locked up. She posted:

Haaaaay daddy !! I miss you soo much ! We may not b the closes buh I love u wit all my heart !!!! U got a big head lol buh I can’t wait till u come home !!!! I’ll see u later sucka mawuh

#FreeMyDaddy

4. Another Clinton Police Officer Was Killed Only 7 Months Prior

JUST IN: Henry County Prosecutor announces he will seek the death penalty for Ian McCarthy. He’s accused of killing Clinton Police Officer Gary Michael in August 2017. More details to come on @kmbc pic.twitter.com/zOywlim4On — Matt Evans (@MattEvansKMBC) February 7, 2018

Lowe stated at a press conference that “seven months to the day” prior to Morton’s killing, another officer was killed in the line of duty.

Officer Gary Michael was killed during a traffic, initiating a manhunt for suspect Ian McCarthy.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against McCarthy.

5. Morton Was Described as a Kind Person, & Served the Department Since 2015

Clinton, MO, Police Officer Christopher Ryan Morton, served with distinction for the citizens of Clinton as a full-time Police Officer from 2/12/2015 until 1/10/2017. He stayed with the department as reserve officer until he returned again to full time duty 9/24/2017. #ClintonPD pic.twitter.com/3XCzgL5kUK — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) March 7, 2018

Friends described Morton as an officer and friend who had a big heart, and who was always willing to help others.

“Idk what to say right now,” Justin McCoy posted to Facebook. “I’m heartbroken. I just woke up to news that one of my lifelong friends was shot in the line of duty last night. Christopher Ryan Morton was an amazing person with a huge heart. Always in a great mood and would do anything for anyone. You will truly be missed my friend.”

“I am at a loss for words right now,” Brittany Seabaugh stated. “Christopher Ryan Morton was one of the nicest guys I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. Always could count on him to be there to talk when you needed it. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

