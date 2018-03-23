March for Our Lives NYC: Map, Route, Time & Schedule for March 24 Event

On Saturday, March 24, a national March for Our Lives event is happening, with the major march occurring in Washington D.C. at 10 a.m. Eastern and sister marches taking place around the country on the same day. One of those marches will be taking place in New York City. Here’s everything we know so far about the March in NYC, including what time it will start and other details.

Time & Schedule

The March for Our Lives Event in New York City will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern, but participants are being asked to arrive by 10 a.m. A rally is scheduled for 11 a.m., followed by a march starting around 12 p.m. Eastern. Arrive at W 72nd Street and Central Park West at 10 a.m. But remember, the entrance may be moved up north as needed, depending on the crowd size. If you arrive late, you may need to enter at 79th Street.

Map & Route

The rally will meet at West 72nd Street and Central Park West. Here’s a map of the meeting location, where the two streets meet:

A rally will take place at 11 a.m. before the march, featuring speakers and students who have been impacted by gun violence, possibly including a Parkland student. A list of speakers has not yet been released. Once the march begins (currently scheduled for 12 p.m. Eastern) participants will march south on Central Park West, across Central Park South to 6th Ave., south on 6th Ave., and then dispersing at 43rd.

The event’s official Facebook pages are here and here. You can also learn more about the rally on Facebook here (this page is specifically for the Moms Demand Action contingent attending the rally). So far, 13,000 people have indicated on this page that they are attending and 39,000 have indicated interest. If you’re attending from NYU, there’s a Facebook page specifically for students here.

Public transportation is your best bet for reaching the rally. The rally is located off the 1/2/3 and A/C lines. The best exit, Curbed recommends, is the 72nd Street exit.

Here’s a list of expected street closures, according to the DOT:

Formation

72nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

Central Park West between 72nd Street and Columbus Circle

Route

Central Park South between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between Central Park South and 43rd Street

Dispersal

43rd Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

44th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

45th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

The temperature is expected to be in the high 40s or low 50s, and it might rain.