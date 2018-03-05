Terry Bryant: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The ballsy thief who swiped Frances McDormand’s Oscar statuette Sunday night during the Governors Ball after party has been arrested. Terry Bryant, 47, was charged by the LAPD with felony grand theft. Booked in the early morning hours, his bail was set at $20,000.

McDormand won Best Actress at the 90th annual Academy Awards Sunday night.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. McDormand Noticed Her Oscar Missing & Notified Security. Meanwhile, Bryant Was Photographed With Her Statuette

Security at the Governors Ball are looking for this guy, who grabbed Frances McDormand’s Oscar and ran out with it. Wolfgang Puck’s photographer stopped him, got the Oscar back, and the guy disappeared back into the ball. Apparently Frances has said to let him go. #Oscars #Drama pic.twitter.com/5tlsx4Ulwt — Cara Buckley (@caraNYT) March 5, 2018

New York Times culture reporter Cara Buckley said security at the Governor’s Ball, held in the Ray Dolby Ballroom, were looking for the person who swiped it.

“Security at the Governors Ball are looking for this guy, who grabbed Frances McDormand’s Oscar and ran out with it. Wolfgang Puck’s photographer stopped him, got the Oscar back, and the guy disappeared back into the ball. Apparently Frances has said to let him go…”

The Governors Ball is the official after party for the 90th Academy Awards ceremony.

Bryant posted a short choppy video of the Academy Awards red carpet.

2. Bryant Posted a Facebook Video Of Himself With McDormand’s Oscar

Bryant often posts on his social media in the third person as his Facebook, Instagram and Twitter all use a version of Djmatari, DJ Matari or Terry Bryant Djmatari. Here Bryant poses with Jimmy Kimmel. (Kimmel’s name is misspelled.)

Bryant, who lives in Beverly Hills, has also posted images of himself with award statues he claims ‘In Jesus’ name,’ like this image of him with a Screen Actors Guild award. He says he’s “speaking my SAG award into existence.” A search for a person named Terry Bryant being awarded a SAG award last year found nothing.

And last year, posted images of himself at the Academy Awards Vanity Fair after party.



Bryant is seen at swanky parties, galas and red carpets all over Hollywood and Beverly Hills, he says through his many posts.



3. Bryant Says He Is a Journalist, Actor, TV Host & UN Ambassador

Bryant, who says he’s “highly favored by God,” describes himself as a producer, A-list entertainment journalist, television, film and music producer, TV host and a United Nations ambassador.

Bryant does have a music business called DJ Matari Music. His ‘Your all I need,’ music video was uploaded to ‘GodTube.‘



4.Bryant’s Social Accounts Feature Him Posing With Numerous Celebrities

Bryant’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are chock-a-block of glam shots of himself and high profile celebrities. Like Beyoncé.

And Bryant attends A-list parties and events and posts regularly with stars and music legends.

Like Stevie Wonder.

And DJ Khaled.

5. Frances McDormand Won The Oscar For Best Actress

Frances took home the award for Best Actress for her her portrayal of Mildred Hayes role in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

And Frances McDormand is a consummately cool actor known for her roles in seminal quirky important films ‘Fargo’ and ‘Blood Simple’ by the also cool Coen Brothers, Ethan and Joel, the latter her husband.