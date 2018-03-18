WATCH: Cirque du Soleil Performer Dead After Fall [Graphic Video]

A Cirque du Soleil performance acrobatist fell during a performance in Tampa, Florida Saturday night and the show was halted, but Tampa General Hospital and Cirque du Soleil confirmed Sunday early afternoon that the performer Vann Arnaud has died.

Initially, Cirque du Soleil issued a statement Saturday night that performances of their show, ‘VOLTA’ was canceled as the “artist was immediately carried out of stage to receive assistance. In order for the VOLTA team to focus on the health of the artist …”

The VOLTA performance was described as a “spellbinding story about the freedom to choose and the thrill of blazing your own trail. Inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of action sports, the show weaves acrobatics in a visually striking world driven by a stirring melodic score. VOLTA is a story of transformation. It is about being true to oneself, fulfilling one’s true potential, and the power of the group to make that possible. It celebrates freedom as a movement.”

Cirque du Soleil currently has some 20 performances being staged around the world, one of which was VOLTA.