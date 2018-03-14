WATCH: ‘Elsa’ Pushes Boston Police Van Out of Snow

A person dressed as Elsa from Disney’s “Frozen” single-handedly pushed a stuck Boston Police van out of the snow during Tuesday’s blizzard and video of the moment has gone viral on social media.

The video was recorded Tuesday night outside of “The Gallows” bar in Boston’s South End by Christopher B. Haynes and posted to Facebook, where it has been viewed more than 450,000 times and shared more than 15,000 times in two hours.

You can watch the video below:

A drag queen dressed as Elsa just single-handedly freed a stuck police wagon from a blizzard in the middle of March. If that sentence doesn't perfectly encapsulate the spirit of Boston, I don't know what does. Video credit: Christopher Haynes pic.twitter.com/6IiXVWFVvw — Sarah McGonagall (@sarahmcgbeauty) March 14, 2018

The video shows “Elsa,” wearing the princess’s blue dress and with a long blond braid hanging down her back, directing the police van as its wheels spin in the heavy snow. “Elsa” then gets behind the van and begins pushing it forward. The wheels continue to spin as the van moves forward and “Elsa” then lifts up the dress to dig in.

People inside the bar can be heard cheering “Elsa” on as the van is pushed out of the snow and back on the road. The heroic princess then curtseys in the street toward the bar as the video ends.

“Yup, that just happened. Drag ‘Elsa’ just single-handedly pushed out a stuck police wagon,” Haynes, who runs a PR company, wrote on Facebook. “Only in the South End and The Gallows.”

The “Drag Elsa” has not been identified. McGonagall wrote on Twitter, “If anyone know the identity of this glamorous superhero, please asked them to get in touch with me so I can credit them for their incredible act of bravery!”

The Disney Blog tweeted, “This scene in #Boston is almost certainly exactly what Disney’s animators were thinking when they envisioned the snowy powers of Elsa from #Frozen.”

Some on Twitter have called out the other bar patrons for not giving “Elsa” a helping hand.

“The cold never bothered her anyway. But hey, people inside, do you only do moral support/cheering, or do you do anything physical? Elsa may be tough, but she still needs a helping hand from time to time. Great job, Elsa, whoever you are,” Southern Muse wrote.

More than a foot of snow fell Tuesday in Boston as the latest blizzard followed two nor’easters that have pounded the city in the past two weeks. City schools will remain shut down Wednesday and people are being asked to stay off the roads while cleanup continues, since “Elsa” can’t be everywhere to help stranded motorists.

“There’s been little traffic on the roads and ridership on the T has been light,” Governor Charlie Baker said at a press conference Tuesday. “We appreciate everybody staying home and off the roads as the storm continues.”