Benjamin Sparks: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Benjamin Sparks, a GOP political adviser from Las Vegas, is in hot water after his ex-fiancee accused him of battering and sexually enslaving her.

The suspect has held prominent political roles, and has worked for Mitt Romney, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, among others.

He was fired from his current job amid the investigation into his ex-fiancee’s reports, and is believed to have fled to Texas.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. REPORT: His Ex-Fiancee Said He Required Her to Be Nude, Wear a Collar & Have Sex on Demand

Sparks’ ex-fiancee, 46, who is not being identified because she’s believed to be a victim, provided the Review Journal with copies of text messages, emails and a signed contract for which she was a “slave in training,” according to the publication.

The woman said she was both battered and sexually enslaved by 35-year-old Sparks.

According to the publication, the five-page contract “required her to kneel and look down when she entered his presence, be nude at all times, have sexual relations with him whenever he wanted and wear a collar in private.”

2. The Sex Contract Was Dated the Day After the 2 Met, & the Woman Believes He Fled to Texas

According to a police report, the relationship between Sparks and his fiancee moved quickly, and the sex slave contract was dated only one day after they met on November 2, 2017.

Authorities arrived at the woman’s home March 29 responding to a domestic disturbance call, and the man is accused of evading police ever since.

The alleged victim told police she believed Sparks fled to Texas, adding that he neglected to take any of his belongings along.

3. Police Said There Is Probable Cause to Arrest Him, & His Ex-Fiancee Said He Would ‘Not Take No for an Answer’

Authorities said there is “probable cause to arrest Sparks for domestic battery, adding that charges are pending, the Review Journal reported.

“He was very demanding and did not take no for an answer,” Sparks’ ex-fiancée told the Review Journal. “Over the last month it escalated into very rough sex where he’d actually hurt me. He back-handed me … and forced himself on me.”

4. He Was Fired From RedRock Strategies Amid the Investigation

Now the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee @dccc is calling on @RepHardy to respond to @reviewjournal story detailing the accusations against Benjamin Sparks, Hardy's former #CD4 campaign adviser https://t.co/lI8IMuQnGJ — Ramona Giwargis (@RamonaGiwargis) April 5, 2018

Amid the investigation, Sparks was fired from Redrock Strategies in Las Vegas, where he was hired to work as director of political affairs.

According to a 2017 news release, the company was “thrilled” to have Sparks on-board as a team member.

5. He Has Worked for Mitt Romney & Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker

During the course of his political career, Sparks worked as a spokesman for Mitt Romney in 2012, and also worked an anti-recall campaign for Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker the same year.

“I truly don’t want this to happen to another girl,” Sparks’ fiancee told the Review Journal. “I’m strong and have a great support system and despite that, this almost broke me.”