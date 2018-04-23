Chikesia Clemons: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A video capturing the arrest of a 25-year-old black female, Chikesia Clemons, inside of a Waffle House on Industrial Parkway in Saraland, Alabama, has gone viral and sparked a national outrage.

Clemons, of Mobile, Alabama, was arrested April 22 after asking for plastic utensils while placing an order at the Waffle House on Industrial Parkway.

The disturbing footage shows the woman on the ground with her breasts exposed as an officer threatens to break her arm.

Earlier this month, two black men were arrested after waiting for a friend at a Starbucks in Philadelphia, and the incidents have caused an uproar in regards to how people of color are treated in public settings.

Heavy spoke with a friend and stylist of Clemons, who described her as a hard-working, dedicated and loving mother.

1. The Outrageous Incident Took Place After She Was Told There Was a Fee for Cutlery

The cellphone video was captured by Clemons’ friend, Canita Adams, according to AL.com, and the entire incident allegedly took place over cutlery that she was asked to pay for when ordering.

AL.com reported: “Clemons asked for plastic utensils while placing an order at the Waffle House on Industrial Parkway in Saraland early Sunday morning, and was told by a female employee that plasticware costs 50 cents, according to Clemons-Howard.”

After three officers briefly speak with Clemons, who is visibly and understandably shaken, the footage shows police officers pulling the woman off of a chair and pinning her to the floor of the restaurant.

2. An Officer Threatened to Break Her Arm in the Video, & Clemons’ Breasts Were Exposed in Front of Other Patrons

“What are you doing?” Clemons asked the officers at one point during the encounter, to which an officer responds, “I’ll break your arm, that’s what I’m about to do.”

As the woman was being wrestled to the ground to be arrested, the video showed Clemons’ top come down, exposing her breasts for anyone dining in the background to see.

Saraland Police Department released the following statement via their Facebook page:

The Saraland Police Department is aware of the arrest at Waffle House and the accompanying video on social media. The situation is being thoroughly reviewed and is under active investigation right now. Our department strives for transparency and we encourage our community to be aware of current events. Saraland’s public safety director, Chief J. C. West, and the mayor are aware of the situation and are awaiting the results of the investigation. When the facts of the investigation are gathered, we will have a response.

The woman was arrested at approximately 2:45 a.m. on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

3. She Was Described as a Hard-Working, Classy Mother

Officers would not tell #ChikesiaClemons why she was being arrested or what she had done wrong. They literally put her hands around her neck, and told her to stop resisting, which she never did.@wafflehouse, what’s the word? — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) April 22, 2018

Clemons was described by her friend and stylist as a hardworking and “wonderful, classy woman who loves being a mother.”

“She never deserved that treatment. It is disgusting,” Brandon Tartt told Heavy. “If you aren’t going to get utensils with your food, then how are you going to eat? It’s common knowledge that everyone gets utensils to use with their food at the Waffle House or any other restaurant, and it shouldn’t matter who you are or what you look like.”

Tartt continued:

She’s a good, quiet girl. By all means Chikesia is classy, very classy at that. She is a hardworking mother. People need to understand, if this was your child, how would you feel? I could see if she was fighting or anything else, but she did absolutely nothing wrong. She is innocent. She has a wonderful mother, that woman raised her to be a respectful woman and a lady. Chikesia came from a good home and a great church-going family. Her mother has always been by her side, by all of her children’s sides. She is her number one supporter in this matter. She graduated from school and she works very hard as a mother. It is just the type of person that she is.

Tartt added that Clemons is not speaking with media at the advice of her attorney.

4. A Protest Was Held Outside of the Waffle House Location in Support of Clemons

I know we often wonder why Black men don't seem to show up for Black women who are victims of police violence in the way Black women show up for Black men, but shout out to this dude for standing up for #ChikesiaClemons & getting arrested in the process. pic.twitter.com/5CoeKyEcWz — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) April 23, 2018

The NAACP has called the arrest troubling, and pickets stood outside the Waffle House location with signs.

Tackled, harmed and exposed all because of the color of her skin! #ChikesiaClemons deserves fair treatment just as well as anyone else and should be able to dine without being racially profiled. When will it stop? — NAACP (@NAACP) April 23, 2018

“Tackled, harmed and exposed all because of the color of her skin!,” @NAACP tweeted. “#ChikesiaClemons deserves fair treatment just as well as anyone else and should be able to dine without being racially profiled. When will it stop?”

5. Earlier This Month 2 Black Men Were Arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks While Waiting for Another Party

A tale of 2 Waffle Houses: In Tennessee, an unarmed black man, James Shaw, disarmed a white domestic terrorist who murdered 4 people of color. In Alabama, a black woman, Chikesia Clemons, was brutally arrested for complaining about being charged for a plastic spoon. Same day. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) April 23, 2018

Clemons’ arrest happened only weeks after two black men were asked to leave a Philadelphia Starbucks as they said they were waiting for a friend, which was also caught on video and caused national outrage. You can watch the footage by clicking here.

The arrest of Clemons occurred on the same day as a shooting which killed four people at a Waffle House in Nashville, Tennessee.