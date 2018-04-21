WATCH: CT Hospital Locked-Down, White Powder Made Patient, Nurses Ill & Quarantined

A Connecticut hospital emergency room is locked-down and a patient and possibly nurses are being quarantined after contact with a white powder substance that made them ill. Hazmat, fire and police are on scene, local media reported.

A man came into MidState Medical Center with an unknown white powder substance on him after 5 p.m. Friday. Nurses treating him became ill, suffering headaches and nausea, according to reports from local media. Meriden Police are looking at surveillance video trying to identify the male patient and see “where he came from,” Fox61 reported. Apparently the man has not provided details to police, Michael Howard tweeted.

Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati confirmed in a Tweet that there’s a “situation that we are monitoring at Midstate Medical Center.” He said there are “ambulances on scene to treat patients coming in seeking medical attention.” People in need of medical care are being diverted to nearby hospitals in Southington and New Britain..

“Engine 1, engine 2 and car 3 to 435 Lewis Ave @ Midstate Medical Center for a party who entered with a white substance, staff now feeling sick.”

The Record Journal reported firefighters responded to the emergency room at the hospital at around 6:40 but the incident began at around 5:15, local news said.

Officials are testing the substance and assessing hospital staff and patients who were nearby when the substance was found, it was reported by local media.

Police have blocked access to the drive leading to the emergency room and at least one person was seen being put in an ambulance, WFSB reported adding that hospital employees told the TV station “no one is allowed in or out of the hospital.”