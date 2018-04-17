Southwest Flight 1380 Facebook Live Videos & Plane Photos

Facebook Live videos and photos from passengers capture the terrifying moments inside Southwest Flight 1380 after a woman was nearly sucked out of the plane, and it made an emergency landing.

According to NBC 10, “the jet violently depressurized when a piece of an engine flew into and broke a window” and “a female passenger was partially sucked out of the plane when the window imploded.” That account came from the father of a passenger. However, it has not yet been confirmed by the airline, and other reports say that a passenger suffered a heart attack and that a woman was struck by shrapnel.

If this ends up being the opening scene to Final Destination 13, I'm going to be really salty. #Flight1380 pic.twitter.com/feK7cPZS70 — Matt Tranchin (@mtranchin) April 17, 2018

“One passenger, a woman, was partially … was drawn out towards the out of the plane … was pulled back in by other passengers,” he told NBC10. The plane was flying from New York City to Dallas, Texas, but it made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.

Photo from Southwest Flight 1380 shows passengers preparing to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia https://t.co/PMHa5UgmYu (via Marty Martinez/Facebook) pic.twitter.com/bxEtcHBUsx — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) April 17, 2018

Passenger Marty Martinez, a digital marketing adviser and CEO, shared photos and videos on Facebook from the troubled flight. He also shared a series of terrifying Facebook live videos that showed how frightening the situation was inside the plane. He wrote with one video, “Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!” You can watch his videos below and throughout this article, although they are garbled at times.

Martinez wrote on Instagram, “Engine exploded and shattered one of the windows critically injuring a passenger. Flight attendants ran over calling for passengers to help cover the hole as they broke down and began uncontrollably crying and looking horrified as they looked outside. Plane dropped dramatically and it smelled like fire with ash coming down on everyone thru the vents. Absolutely terrifying. Had to do a crash landing in Philly. I Facebook LIVED the entire experience. I literally thought these were my last moments on earth. It was so terrifying!!”

Cassie Adams, another passenger, wrote on Twitter, “My SW flight from NYC to DAL just blew an engine and the window blew out mid flight. I just saw a human being fly out of a plane 40,000 feet above. I’ve never been more terrified in my life.”

Yes we watched the engine blow off at 40k feet from our seat. pic.twitter.com/29z9SqATzJ — Cassie Adams (@cassface321) April 17, 2018

A passenger wrote on Instagram, “Our engine that blew out at 38000 ft. A window blew out, a man saved us all as he jumped to cover the window. Unfortunately we lost a passenger to a heart attack. The pilot, Tammy Jo was so amazing! She landed us safely in Philly. God sent his angels to watch over us. I actually heard someone say, there is a God!!” The passenger clarified on Instagram that she is not certain whether the passenger who had a heart attack was OK or not. “I was in the back of the plane. This passenger was near where the window broke open in mid flight. I continue to hear that. But when I have asked people no one is confirming anything,” she wrote.

Martinez wrote terrifying comments in the thread on his Facebook videos that show how scared he was and legitimately so. He wrote, “the place is going down!” and “I a freaking out” and “We are3 goingfro caa crash landing!!” and “

He also wrote, “Someone on the plane had a heart attack and it looks like an engine blew out then a window was blown open. We are still on the plane and they are trying to revive a woman on the plane.”

Here are some of his photos:

One photo shows the window broken out.

Another photo showed oxygen masks had tumbled out.

A video showed Martinez with an oxygen mask over his face.

He also shared this video although the quality goes in and out:

According to USA Today, the plane had “143 passengers and a crew of five onboard.” The extent of the injured woman’s wounds are not yet known. The plane managed to land safely. “We are aware that Southwest Flight 1380 from New York La Guardia to Dallas Love Field has diverted to Philadelphia International Airport,” Southwest said in a statement. “We are in the process of transporting customers and crew into the terminal.”

Significant engine damage visible after @SouthwestAir Flight 1380 makes emergency landing in Philadelphia. https://t.co/aZOjNN5JnI pic.twitter.com/aDFFVKvrL2 — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) April 17, 2018

Some people were lauding the crew as heroes on Twitter.

The Philadelphia airport released a statement that read, “PHL Update 12:35 PM: FAA has issued ground stop for planes on the ground at other airports waiting to depart for PHL. Check flight status with your airline. Flights are departing PHL. Passengers should expect delays.” The injured woman has not yet been identified.