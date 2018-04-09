Watch: Driver in Wild Road Rage Attack Crashes Into Motorcycle, Hurling Rider

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a car that in a short 22-second clip can be seem veering sharply right and sideways toward, and crashing into, a motorcyclist, throwing the bike and rider.

Described as an “aggravated battery,” police need help finding the car and driver.

The SCSO said that at around 5 p.m., on Sunday, “deputies were alerted to a possible road rage incident near the intersection of Beneva Road and Riviera Drive,” in Sarasota.

Deputies said a witness recorded the hit and run incident on his cell phone.

“The video shows the victim riding a motorcycle traveling southbound on Beneva Road behind a grey Mazda 3 hatchback. The motorcyclist changes lanes and drives alongside the Mazda where the motorcyclist appears to be in a dispute with the other driver. The video then shows the motorcyclist hit the window of the Mazda before the driver swerves, striking the motorcyclist and causing him to crash on the side of the road. The video was released on social media by a witness Sunday evening and is now being shared by detectives in hopes that someone can identify the suspect’s vehicle.”

The Sarasota Herald Tribune shared to YouTube the entire raw video as taken by the witness.

The motrocycle driver, Darin Hendrickson, 33, of Sarasota, told the paper, while riding his Suzuki motorcycle, he was “pelted with a bunch of metal.”

“Before the video started he threw a quarter or change and hit me and my motorcycle and put some damage to the motorcycle,” he said. “You see me following him to a stopping point to get his information or get him to pull over.”

A witness told local media the driver “threw spare change at the motorcyclist…”

Hendrickson, who “suffered broken ribs and road rash” told the Herald-Tribune he was being “dragged” by the car. After the incident, he pleads with a family to chase the suspect car.

Hendrickson has amassed a number of traffic violations including speeding, careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a motorcycle between lanes, failure to stop at a red light, following too closely, and other violations dating back a decade, the paper reported.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies said the Mazda “appears to be grey in color, with a large white decal on the back window.”

Anyone with information related to this incident, vehicle or possible driver is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941.861.4317.