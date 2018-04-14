Oklahoma Fire Map: Location of Fires & Evacuations Update for April 14

A series of large fires are burning in northwestern Oklahoma, destructive enough to prompt the evacuations of hundreds of people. Several homes have been destroyed and one person died. Overall, the fires are covering more than 360,000 acres in the state. The Oklahoma Forestry Service says the state is still under a “historic fire danger.” A burn ban has been issued in 16 counties, and residents are asked to avoid outdoor grilling. On Friday, a state of emergency was declared in 52 counties in Oregon due to the wildfires and drought conditions, as windy conditions helped the fires spread. Here are maps of where the fires and evacuations currently are as of Saturday, April 14.

Locations & Sizes of the Oklahoma Fires

The Rhea fire (sometimes called the Dewey fire) is the largest of all the Oklahoma wildfires. It started around 2 p.m. on April 12, nine miles southeast of Leedey in Dewey County, OKC Fox reported. It grew to 19,000 acres by Thursday night. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry reported that on Friday, it was 82,000 acres. By the morning of Saturday, April 14, the Rhea fire had been re-evaluated and now is recorded to be 240,000 acres is size and only 3 percent contained. A few hours later, it had grown to 241,280 acres, and over 500 firefighters are battling this wildfire. Here’s a map of the fire provided by Oklahoma Forestry Services (OFS).

The 34 Complex fire near Woodward is the second largest of the current fires. It forced 450 people out of their homes and had grown to more than 115,000 acres as of Friday. By Saturday, April 14, the fire remained at 115,000 acres and was 13 percent contained. They’re finally getting some headway on it. Here’s a map of the fire as of around 1 p.m. Central on Frida, courtesy of OFS. This is about the same size that the fire is on Saturday, too.

The Roadside Fire in Woodward County was 1,500 acres and 10 percent contained on Friday, but firefighters gained quite a bit of ground and by the morning of Saturday, April 14, it was 961 acres and 51 percent contained.

The Shaw Fire in Roger Mills County was at 3,500 acres and 25 percent contained as of earlier Friday, but then it grew to 7,257 acres. By the morning of Saturday, April 14, the fire was still contained to 7,257 acres and was now 40 percent contained. Here is the most recent map available of the fire:

The 66 Fire in Lincoln County was 150 acres and 50 percent contained on Friday, and by Saturday morning it was 75 percent contained. And the Anderson Road fire in Logan County was 60 acres and 50 percent contained on Friday, and by Saturday morning it was 75 percent contained.

The Dollar Pond Fire in Caddo County was 300 acres and 10 percent contained as of Saturday morning. You can see a map below.

Here are some more fires that are currently largely contained. The Cheyenne Fire in Roger Mills County was 81 acres and 90 percent contained by Saturday morning. The East Reydon Fire in Roger Mills County was 1,232 acres and 81 percent contained by Saturday morning. The 48/33 Fire in Creek County was 162 acres and 89 percent contained by Saturday morning. The Anderson Road Fire in Logan County was 60 acres and 75 percent contained. The Brake Road Fire in Kay County was 400 acres and 80 percent contained. And the Hwy 11 Fire in Kay County was 350 acres and 73 percent contained.

You can also find an interactive map of the fires here. This map could be very helpful to people in the area. Gmap4 describes the map this way: “Here is a Google + GIS map with the latest MODIS satellite hotspot data for the Oklahoma fires. Each time you open the map you will see the most recent hotspot data that is hosted on federal GIS servers. Typically this data is updated twice per day. Click the map and follow the link for the current fire weather forecast. Click “Map tips” in the upper left corner for the map legend and more information.”

This is what parts of Oklahoma looked like on Friday, reported David Begnaud from CBS:

“We’re getting our butts handed to us” an Oklahoma Forestry Service official just told me

“Life threatening fire conditions”, including 25 mph winds, are severely hampering efforts to extinguish 11 fires burning in western OK

Areas affected are rural; 200,000+ acres have burned pic.twitter.com/aLTiUC7DZu — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) April 13, 2018

This satellite imagery shows the wildfires in Oklahoma yesterday:

Check out the GOES satellite imagery yesterday of the wildfires in Oklahoma. This is a combination of Fire Temperature RGB and GeoColor images. This capabilities of this new satellite continue to impress us! pic.twitter.com/u8QJFc6FAC — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) April 13, 2018

Evacuations Are Being Ordered from the Oklahoma Fires

On Friday afternoon, residents in Seiling, Taloga, and Putnam in Oklahoma were being told to evacuate immediately due to the wildfire. Evacuations are also in effect for Vici, OFS reported.

OUN issues Fire Warning (FRW) at Apr 13, 2:14 PM CDT https://t.co/OZhNhq6ikm — IEMBot OUN (@iembot_oun) April 13, 2018

Residents of Seiling were told to travel north or east away from the fire. Residents of Taloga and Putnam were told to travel south to avoid the fire.

An evacuation center was opened at Elm Grove Community Church in Chester, Oklahoma on Friday afternoon.

One Person Has Died from the Oklahoma Fires

Multiple structures have been destroyed. One of the structures destroyed was Trinity Church in Nowata, News on 6 reported. Despite multiple fire departments responding, the church was a total loss. Thankfully, no one was injured. Pastor Connie Wilson said the church had just filled its food bank for an upcoming donation event.

A turkey hunter was injured in the fires. He was trapped overnight in the fires and was badly burned. He was found Friday morning and taken to a burn center.

One person has died from the fires. Jack Osben, 51, was a county employee who was working as a road grader and helping the firefighters. He died from smoke inhalation, News 9 reported.

How to Stay Updated About the Oklahoma Fires

One of the best sources for staying updated about the fires is the Oklahoma Forestry Services page on Facebook. They are consistently posting updates, evacuation news, and breaking information. You can also follow them on Twitter.

Photos & Videos of the Oklahoma Fires

Here are photos and videos of the fires:

NW Oklahoma. The last two days 30-40 mph winds. Wild Fires pic.twitter.com/4x3YC97dHI — John Endersby (@JohnEndersby4) April 13, 2018