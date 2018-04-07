Vatican Arrests Former DC-Based Diplomat on Child Pornography Charges

The Vatican has arrested Msgr. Carlo Alberto Capella, former Washington DC diplomat of the Vatican embassy on charges of possessing and sharing child pornography.

Capella is being held in a cell in the Vatican’s police force, the Corps of the Gendarmerie. The Italian monsignor was ordered back to the Vatican from Washington in the summer of 2017 after U.S. officials told the Holy See the priest was being investigated for possible violations of child pornography laws.

The following month, police in Canada issued a arrest warrant for Capella. It was alleged that while at a parish there in December of 2016, Capella had possessed and distributed child pornography.