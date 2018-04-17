WATCH: Video Shows Black Man Denied Access to Starbucks Bathroom

Starbucks has found itself under extreme fire after two stores on opposite ends of the country stand accused of being racist to black men.

As the company was already scrambling to fix a public relations’ nightmare caused by the videotaped arrest of two black men in a Philadelphia Starbucks, a new video emerged Monday showing a black man being denied access to a bathroom at a Los Angeles area location.

What makes the above video so troubling is that it seems a white man had just been allowed into the same restroom that Brandon Ward, a black man, was denied access to.

Ward’s video went viral after being published to Twitter by activist Shaun King, where at the time of publishing it received nearly one million views in less than a day:

Here we go again. Meet Brandon Ward. He was @Starbucks – about to make a purchase – and needed to use the restroom. They denied him the code. He then finds a white man, Weston, who came out of the restroom. He had not made a purchase but they gave HIM the code. RACISM. pic.twitter.com/2UGZ20aOtF — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) April 16, 2018

Ward videotaped himself being denied access to the store’s lavatory, and asked why he was denied access while a white man under the same circumstances had just been let in.

Ward said neither him nor the white man, identified on the video as Weston, had purchased anything prior to asking the store to use the restroom. He politely confronted Weston as the white man exited the bathroom:

WARD: Have you purchased anything here? WESTON: No, I was just about to go [purchase something]. WARD: But before you made a purchase they let you use the restroom, right? WESTON: I just asked for the code. WARD: You just asked for the code and they gave it to you right, before you made a purchase? WESTON: Yeah.

Ward subsequently told the employees that the footage would be published to social media following the ordeal.