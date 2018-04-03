Youtube Headquarters Shooting: Eyewitness Accounts

An active shooting situation at Youtube’s headquarters located in San Bruno, California, has caused massive panic and a strong police response April 3.

The company, located on Cherry Avenue, was highlighted in tweets by distraught and shaken employees who were racing out of the offices after 1 p.m.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a law enforcement source said at least two people were shot.

It is believed that the shooter is a woman, and law enforcement has no reason to believe that it was an act of terrorism at this time. Instead, they believe it was a case of workplace violence or a domestic situation, the Los Angeles Times reported.

San Bruno City Manager Connie Jackson told KTVU that there is no active threat.

“The situation is being handled. We have adequate police responders handling to the situation,” Jackson told the station. “The public should stay away from the area.” There are dozens of police officers at the scene. Sky Fox shows people walking out of the building being patted down by police.

One eyewitness told KTVU that one victim, a woman, was shot “10 times” and was presumed to be dead. After which there were four more shots. The witness told the station that the shooting erupted in a courtyard of the YouTube headquarters where a party was being held.”

Another witness told MSNBC that he “could feel the sensation from the shots through my body.”

WATCH: A witness describes the moments after a shooter opened fire at the Youtube headquarters — @nbcbayarea "You could feel the sensation from the shots through my body." pic.twitter.com/p97b9U32hc — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 3, 2018

Police said in a news conference that four people were shot in different locations and the shooter is dead at the scene from a self-inflicted wound. They did not release further details.

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital is reporting receipt of multiple injuries from YouTube shooting incident. Stanford's hospital has received 4-5 patients. — DocRock1007 🇺🇸 (@DocRock1007) April 3, 2018

Reports have stated that as many as 11 people might be injured, although it was not yet clear whether anyone had been killed.

“There is a suspect outstanding. You’re in a safe place,” said this armed police officer. Lots of youtube employees told to remain in this nearby parking lot pic.twitter.com/ooXcnV0Dvb — Daisuke Wakabayashi (@daiwaka) April 3, 2018

I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peaked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

“I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs,” Todd Sherman, who works at YouTube, tweeted. “Peaked [sic] around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front.”

At that point every new person I saw was a potential shooter. Someone else said that the person shot out the back doors and then shot themselves. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

Sherman later described the fear of not knowing who the shooter was. “At that point every new person I saw was a potential shooter,” he wrote. “Someone else said that the person shot out the back doors and then shot themselves.”

Scanner audio from the incident can be heard below:

Police scanner audio during reports of an active shooter at YouTube's headquarters https://t.co/PaZalMzfrT pic.twitter.com/XheNBchZr5 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 3, 2018

The San Mateo County Coroner was brought onto the scene, as can be viewed below: