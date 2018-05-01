Alecia Johnson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The lawyer for Alecia Johnson, a former executive assistant at Fort Valley State University, has denied that she “pimped out” sorority members.

Fort Valley State University is located in Fort Valley, Georgia and is part of the University System of Georgia. According to The Washington Post, the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority chapter on the campus is “one of the oldest and most-esteemed black Green campus organizations in the country.”

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is part of the “Divine Nine,” the Post reported, describing it has one of “nine historically black Green letter organizations that make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Authorities Launched a Sexual Misconduct Investigation Focused on the Sorority

Although official details remain fuzzy, authorities “began an investigation into sexual misconduct and hazing at Fort Valley,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. “The investigation has focused on the university’s Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority chapter.”

According to AJC, rumors have run rampant on social media. “Johnson resigned because she could no longer withstand accusations on social media that she helped connect prospective sorority members with people who paid them for sexual activities,” the newspaper reported.

Johnson has a master’s degree from Walden University in project management and leadership. She has a bachelor’s degree from Clark Atlanta University in Communications/Mass Media Arts. “Alecia is very dependable and caring. She takes on projects and provides leadership that gets thing done correctly and on time,” wrote one man who endorsed her on LinkedIn.

2. Johnson Worked as an Executive Assistant to the University’s President

Alecia Johnson was working in access to high-level administrators at the university. She “served as the longtime executive assistant to the university’s president,” according to WSBT-TV.

She resigned the position after the allegations surfaced, the television station reported. According to AJC, Johnson worked as special events coordinator at the university and sat on the sorority’s council. She worked at the university for 14 years, the newspaper reported.

The university’s staff listing for Johnson states: “Position: Executive Assistant to the President and Director of Special Events Division: Office of the President.”

On LinkedIn, Johnson described her position by writing, “Provides administrative support to the President and serves as scheduler for the President’s Office. Establish and maintain accounting records, assist students, community, faculty and staff with questions, schedule meetings and record minutes from meetings.” She had held that post for more than four years.

Before that time, according to LinkedIn, she was a development director at the university whose duties included “Cultivate donor prospects and writing proposals that will lead to an increase in the number of donor prospects and an increase in private sector funding.” She also worked in marketing and communications.

3. Johnson’s Lawyer Says She’s ‘Not a Pimp’

Adrian Patrick, the lawyer for Johnson, told WSBT’s Nicole Carr that his client was innocent of the accusations.

“She’s not a pimp, and she’s not a madam — none of that,” Patrick told Carr. “She’s not guilty. She did not do anything.”

The lawyer added during the television station interview: “I just think that’s incredulous. I mean, I know people want to be in a sorority. I got that part. I just don’t think you’re going to sell your body. Plus, it’s inconsistent with the reputation of Alpha Kappa Alpha.”

Patrick wrote on Facebook: “Alecia Johnson, has been the subject of salacious rumors and uncorroborated and unproven allegations… Based on these accusations, I want to be clear, Ms. Johnson has not been arrested, and she maintains her innocence. In addition, based on my preliminary investigation into the specific facts of this matter, I am convinced that we can provide an aggressive, powerful and ultimately successful representation for Ms. Johnson. we have already launched our own internal investigation in order to level the playing field.”

4. Alecia Johnson Had No Disciplinary Actions on Her Record & Her Home Was Searched

Johnson’s lawyer has described how the allegations turned her life “upside down.”

“Her life is turned upside down. She worked at the university [for] almost 14 years doing a great job with no disciplinary action, anything like that. Now for this information to come out is obviously upsetting and disappointing,” the lawyer also said, according to 11Alive.

“She has to decide how she’s going to restructure her family. What we have to do is look into what person, what set of people started this information. Look at their credibility to determine whether there’s reliability there or not.”

Authorities have sought to search her home and phone, the television station reported.

5. A Local Magazine Claims Prostitution Was Going on at the Sorority

Again, authorities have not yet confirmed any details of the investigation. However, Rolling Out, a local magazine, launched some incendiary allegations that it said were based on sources.

“The newest members of Alpha Beta who were initiated this past Spring were involved in a sex ring so they could allegedly pay to ‘pledge’ the oldest Black Greek sorority, which was founded in 1908 on the campus of Howard University,” the news site alleged. “The customers are allegedly local politicians and businessmen.”

Those allegations are unverified by authorities, however. For its part, the sorority issued a statement, according to Rolling Out, which read, “These allegations are in no way representative of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s 110-year service-based mission or its nearly 300,000 members. We condemn these allegations in the strongest possible terms. We remain dedicated to our mission to encourage high scholastic and ethical standards, promote unity, alleviate problems concerning girls and women, create opportunities for them to pursue higher education and be of service to millions of people around the world annually.”