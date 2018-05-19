Ann Perkins: A Tribute to the Santa Fe Shooting Victim

Abeloved mother, teacher and wife, Ann Perkins was one of the 10 confirmed victims killed in the tragic mass shooting at a Santa Fe high school on May 18. A substitute teacher adored by her students, Perkins is remembered as an amazing mother and a wonderful teacher.

Perkins life was cut short after a man opened fire in an art class at a Santa Fe high school, killing at least 10 people and injuring several others. Dimitrios Pagourtzis is being held in a Texas jail on charges of capital murder after being accused of shouting “surprise” before allegedly opening fire on students and teachers in an art room at Santa Fe High School in Texas Friday afternoon.

Here’s a tribute to Perkins life and more information about the shooting:

1. Perkins is Remembered as Somebody who Loved her Children and Grandchildren, Enjoyed Traveling and Sipping Champagne

Ann Perkins was a beloved teacher, family friend, & woman. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, & students. She lived an impeccable life filled with traveling, love, family, & a bit of champagne.

Perkins’ daughter Ashley pleaded for information about her mother’s whereabouts on Friday before the tragic news of her death was confirmed. She was a grandmother and was described by one of her students as ‘wonderful’ and ‘amazing’.

According to Perkins Facebook page, she was married, worked at SFISD, studied at the Univeristy of Houston, went to Ball High School and is from Galveston, Texas. Her daughter Ashley Perkins’ Facebook page is private but has one public post, requesting people to stop friend requesting her during this time.

2. TNT Dance Xplosion Gymnastics Club Posts Emotional Tribute to Perkins: “She was an Amazing Mom and an Adored Substitute who was Loved by All”

TNT Dance Xplosion, a gymnastics club in Santa Fe that Perkins’ daughter once belonged to, confirmed Perkins’ death Friday afternoon on its Facebook page. The club paid tribute to Perkins, writing: “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are asking you to please keep TNT Alumni, Ashley, and her dad, Steve, in your prayers.

Ashley’s mom, Ms. Ann, has passed away as a result of today’s tragic events. She was an amazing mom and an adored substitute who was loved by all.”

3. Friends and Loved Ones Flooded Social Media with Tributes to Perkins, who is Remembered as a “Wonderful” Woman and an “Amazing” Mother

Students referred to her as “Grandma Perkins,” and expressed how devastated they were to lose “the sweetest lady in the whole world.”

One of the people killed today was Ann Perkins, a 64-year-old substitute teacher the kids called "Grandma Perkins."

A student named Carsen wrote: ‘RIP to the wonderful and lovely Mrs. Ann Perkins. I love you so much and you were by far one of my favorite teachers. Fly high angel. You are and will always be amazing.’

A student named Carsen wrote: 'RIP to the wonderful and lovely Mrs. Ann Perkins. I love you so much and you were by far one of my favorite teachers. Fly high angel. You are and will always be amazing.'

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we report the loss of Krewe member Ann Perkins due to the SFHS school shooting

4. Among the Other Victims of the Shooting were Eight Students and a Teacher’s Aid

Cynthia Tisdale, an art room teacher’s aid, was one of the victims killed during the rampage. Eyewitness News reports that Tisdale both died from their injuries, according to family members.

“Cynthia Tisdale went to work today at the Santa Fe High School as she had done many times before,” Tisdale’s brother-in-law wrote on Facebook. “She was teaching the art class today and a little after 8 AM a demon-possessed Son of Belial enters the room and starts shooting… killing 8 students and 2 teachers… one being my sister-in-law Cynthia, who was a member of Anchor Bible Baptist Church in Pharr, TX.”

Tisdale’s husband told Eyewitness News Friday evening that “he killed her. She’s gone.”

Sabika Sheikh, a Pakistani exchange student, was also killed during the shooting.

Pakistani student Sabika Sheikh was amongst those killed in the Santa Fe High School shooting. She was on an exchange program and was supposed to return home to her family on Eid.

“It is with greatest sadness in my heart that I need to inform you that one of our YES students, Sabika Sheikh of Pakistan, was killed today in the school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas,” Program Manager Megan Lysaght wrote. “Please know that the YES program is devastated by this loss and we will remember Sabika and her families in our thoughts and prayers.”

Her death has drawn attention from the Muslim community, including Linda Sarsour, a Palestinian-American and organizer of the Women’s March, according to AZ Central.

Among the other victims were other students attending Santa Fe High School: Chris Stone, Angelique Ramirez, Shana Fisher, Kim Vaughn and Kyle McLeod.

5. Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the Suspected Shooter, was known as a Quiet Person who Kept to Himself, Although he Posted Pictures of Firearms and Nazi Memorabilia on Social Media

Pagourtzis is the teenage shooting suspect accused of opening fire on Santa Fe High School, killing 10 and injuring several more.

Witnesses say Pagourtzis shouted “surprise” before opening fire on students and teachers in an art room at Santa Fe High School. Pagourtzis is being held at Galveston County Jail on charges of capital murder, making him eligible for the death penalty. There is no bond set. A criminal affidavit in the case reads that Pagourtzsis “did not shoot students he did like so he could have his story told.”

A second person was detained at the scene in relation to the shooting. According to CNN, an 18-year-old, who police had called a “person of interest,” is being investigated as a possible accomplice. His or her name has not been released.

On April 30, Pagourtzis posted a photo to Facebook of a t-shirt with the words, “Born to Kill” written across it. Another photo posted by Pagourtzis shows a duster jacket with icons that include Nazi symbols. Classmates told NBC News that Pagourtzis wore a trenchcoat to school everyday, even if it was hot.

Witnesses who knew Pagourtzis noted that the suspect is “quiet” and “kept to himself.”