Daniel Mooney: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Daniel “Dan” Mooney has been identified by authorities as a person of interest in the homicides of his neighbors, married couple Tyler and Christina Roy, as well as the theft of the couple’s vehicle, in the Churchville section of Northampton, Pennsylvania.

It’s unclear if the Roys were friends with Mooney, though at this point authorities believe there was no relationship.

Police believe Roy could be armed and dangerous, and while they’re asking for the public’s help in finding him, they do not want anyone to approach him.

Additionally, there is a warrant for Roy’s arrest regarding an unrelated vehicle.

26-year-old Mooney’s social media accounts show a man who once worked for a church and attended a community college.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He Has Been Named as a Person of Interest in the Murders of a Young Couple, & the Theft of Their Vehicle

In a press release, Bucks County detectives and Northampton police identified Mooney as a person of interest in the Roy’s murders, and also the theft of their vehicle. Authorities said they recovered the couple’s vehicle “along with Mooney’s cell phone.”

The release states, in part:

Bucks County Detectives and Northampton Township Police today issued a public appeal for information on the whereabouts of Daniel Kenneth Mooney, 26, who is a person of interest in the homicides of a young married couple in their Northampton residence this week. The bodies of Tyler Christopher Roy, 28, and his wife Christina Celenza Roy, 27, were found Tuesday morning on the upper floor of their split-level home at 26 Kitty Knight Drive in the Churchville section of Northampton. Mooney (top photo), who formerly lived in the Churchville area, is wanted for questioning in the deaths of the couple (bottom photo), and in the theft of their Ford Edge SUV. The vehicle, along with Mooney’s cell phone, was recovered by investigators this morning in Northeast Philadelphia.

Authorities have not said where they believe Mooney could be at this time.

2. Police Say He May be Armed & Walking With a ‘Pronounced Limp,’ & There’s a Warrant for His Arrest on the Theft of an Unrelated Vehicle

At a news briefing this afternoon, First Assistant District Attorney Gregg D. Shore said a warrant has been issues for Mooney’s arrest regarding an unrelated vehicle theft which occurred in Northampton on Monday night.

Shore said that Mooney may be “walking with a pronounced limp, and could also be armed and dangerous.

“We believe he could be armed,” Shore said, “and he certainly may be dangerous, based on the goings-on over the past couple of days.”

3. A House Painter Located the Roy’s Bodies

According to authorities, one of the Roy’s bodies were “discovered by a house painter who was working on the outside of the home,” at about 10 a.m. on May 1. The painter subsequently called 911, and responding officers found the second body.

Autopsies on the couple will be conducted Thursday morning, and authorities have not released a motive or cause of death at this time.

4. He Worked for a Remodeling Business & a Church, & Attended a Community College

Mooney’s Facebook page states that he was from Philadelphia but resided in Croydon, Pennsylvania.

The page also shows that he worked for a remodeling business, McCauley & King LLC, however there are no dates to go with the information. Heavy reached out to the owner of the company, who said he had “no comment at this time,” before hanging up.

The person of interest’s Facebook profile states that he left his job as a “Resident” at Dunklin Memorial Church on February 21, 2013.

In addition, it says Mooney began attending Bucks Community College located in Newtown in 2016, though no major or field of study was noted.

The man’s most recent post was a profile photo change on April 19.

5. The Roys Married in 2016 & Appeared to be a Happy, Loving Couple Who Were in the ‘Wrong Place at the Wrong Time

#LATEST Northampton Twp police are searching for Daniel Kenneth Mooney, 26, in connection with murders of married couple Tyler Roy, 28 & Christina Roy, 27, inside their Churchville home Tuesday. Do not approach Mooney, call 911. TIPS: (215) 322-6114 @BucksDa pic.twitter.com/vwETO5ljf4 — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) May 2, 2018

Northampton Police Chief Michael Clark told reporters Tuesday evening that the couple’s home showed no signs of forced entry.

Clark added that police had no prior contact with the couple, who married and purchased their home in 2016.

“They seemed to be a nice young couple that just happened to be unfortunate victims in this case,” he said.

Tyler Roy was 28 at the time of death, while Christina Roy was 27.

Anyone who encounters Mooney in person is cautioned not to confront him, but to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about Mooney’s wherabouts is asked to call 215-322-6114, or to click here to submit a mobile tip. Those who submit tips via Crimewatch may choose to remain anonymous.