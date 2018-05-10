WATCH: Florida K9 Officer Jeremie Nix Saves Motorist’s 3-Month-Old Baby

A Marion County, Florida Sheriff’s K9 deputy is being called a hero today after he saved the life of a 3-month old baby.

Deputy Jeremie Nix was on his way home in Ocala, Florida after a long shift when he saw a woman on the side of the road frantically waving him down. Dash-cam footage tells the story of how Nix was able to save the life of an unresponsive baby boy.

Comments posted to the MCSO Facebook, hundreds of them within just a a few hours of posting were nearly all full of prasie and gratitude.

“Literally tears in my eyes. I’m so thankful for all my law enforcement officers for all the hard work you do Day in and day out. It’s some much going on in this world but they still choose to put on their vest and go out and help people in need. Im glad that this deputy was in the right place at the right time. I also think he made a good decision on taking that baby to the emergency room which was less than a mile away,” posted Kimmy Hall.

The official statement provided of the rescue by the MCSO:

“At approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, 2018, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) K9 Deputy Jeremie Nix was on his way home from his shift when he was flagged down by a motorist as he was stopped at a red light at the intersection of SE Lake Weir Avenue and SE 17th Street. The motorist told Deputy Nix that her 3-month old baby boy named Kingston was completely unresponsive and that she needed help. Deputy Nix turned his patrol car around and pulled off the side of the road to assist with the medical emergency. After performing several life-saving measures on the child and not seeing any improvement, Deputy Nix decided to put the child in his own patrol car and rush him to Ocala Regional Medical Center.”

The stunning video shows how quickly Nix decided to take action and direct the mother and driver to follow him.

“Deputy Nix delivered the child to medical personnel, who then began treating the child. We are happy to report that Baby Kingston is doing very well and doctors say he will make a full recovery!! Doctors also said that because of K9 Deputy Nix’s actions, Baby Kingston is alive today. We are tremendously proud of Deputy Nix and we can already see that he and Baby Kingston will have a deep connection that will last a lifetime!”

One Facebook commeneter pointed out that responders are heroes daily.

“Awesome story! I’m sure these type amazing things happen all the time, but it’s never reported. It’s always the negative that makes headlines. LEO’s do great things and deserve public praise. Thanks for sharing,” she wrote