Jordan Holt: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The young mother of a 8-month-old child has been arrested and accused of child abuse after her baby was found to have ingested opioids. Jordan Holt, 20, of Ocean City, Maryland, was taken into custody by the Anne Arundel County Police on May 3, nearly two months after the incident occurred. Holt’s son was rushed to a nearby children’s hospital on March 20, paramedics said at the time that the boy had suffered a heart attack, reports WBAL.

The child was given naloxone and made a full recovery from the overdose. Results from a lab test were obtained by the Anne Arundel police on May 3. Those results showed that the child had ingested fentanyl and methadone. A search of Holt’s home found gel caps that were suspected to contain drugs. Holt is being charged with first- and second-degree child abuse, reckless endangerment, child neglect, possession of fentanyl and methadone and multiple drug paraphernalia charges.

1. Holt Allegedly Told Detectives the Heroin in Her Apartment Belonged to Her Roommate

The Capital Gazette reports that Holt originally told authorities that the heroin in her apartment belonged to her roommate. At the time of her arrest, Holt was living in Pasadena, Maryland. The Gazette report says that Holt’s son, “only sporadically gasped for air and never regained consciousness,” while paramedics were working on him.

The Gazette reports that Holt told detectives she had been using opioid painkillers but not heroin. That roommate said that although he had used crack cocaine and weed recently, he was now on methadone and didn’t have heroin in the home. The gel caps in Holt’s room in the apartment tested positive for methadone and fentanyl. Holt’s child was the second minor in the area to be treated for an overdose in April 2018.

2. Holt Said in a Dating Profile That She Is Looking for a ‘Guy With His S*** Together’

Holt maintaining a dating profile on the website Plenty of Fish. Holt says that she is looking for a man who “has his s*** together.” She writes that she does not drugs but smokes often and is a Catholic. Her personality is listed as “Beach Bum,” her job is listed as being a server and the highest level of education Holt received was high school. Holt said she “isn’t seeking a relationship or any kind of commitment.”

It’s unclear when the profile was set up, Holt writes in another section, “I have a baby boy & he means the world to me.” Holt adds that she is, “very ambitious.”

3. Attempted Murder Charges Against Holt’s Former Boyfriend Were Dropped in April 2016 Due to an Admin Error

On her Facebook page, Holt writes that, “Bryson Gage Mitchell has my heart.” The Capital Gazette reported in April 2016 that Mitchell had been accused of shooting a 20-year-old man in Brooklyn Park, Maryland. Charges of attempted murder against him were dropped after a key witness was not served with a notice to appear.

Prosecutors said that Mitchell and the victim had gotten into a fight that escalated. Mitchell was already out on parole when the incident occurred. When the charges were dropped, Mitchell’s lawyer said the incident was a case of mistaken identity.

4. A DEA Official Has Called the Opioid Epidemic a ‘Completely Different’ Epidemic to Any Ever Faced in Maryland

CBS Baltimore quoted a DEA official in April 2018 as saying that the opioid epidemic was “completely different” to any other epidemic faced by the country. That official, Bill Alden, told the network, “It’s important for you to understand that you have a role. That means that for the parents or grandparents who have prescription drugs in their cabinet that are available for others to use to misuse, they should be dealt with. That means that before you take that painkiller, understand what the potential consequences are.”

5. There Is a Theory That the Rise in Opioid Abuse May Be Related to People Mixing Cocaine With Other Drugs

A Vox article published in May 2018 speculated that the rising number of opioid deaths was related to people mixing cocaine with synthetic drugs.