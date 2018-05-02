FBI: Texas Teen Planned Mass Shooting & Bombing

A 17-year-old Texas student was arrested on terrorism charges for a planned mass shooting at a mall in Frisco, Texas.

Police said Matin Azizi Yarand had a manifesto and had pledged allegiance to ISIS.

It’s also reported the teen, using plans written by Columbine killers Dylan Klebold and Eric Harris was constructing pipe bombs for the attack.

According to a report by a CBS news affiliate in Dallas-Ft. Worth, the Plano Independent School District High School student’s plan was foiled by an police undercover operation. Affidavits obtained by the TV news station detail conversations Yarand allegedly had “with an undercover FBI agent while planning a mass shooting at Frisco’s Stonebriar Mall in May.”

The station reported Yarand was “arrested for soliciting others to join him on mass shooting spree” but included an affidavit that says he “wanted to be ‘lone wolf’ and spent $1,400 on weapons.”