Rohan Ghosh: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

During Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar’s set at the the Hangout Festival in Alabama, the multi-award winning lyricist invited fans on stage to try and rap his cut ‘M.A.A.D City.’

It went well for one who rapped the whole song and for another, not so much.

Here’s what you need to know about Rohan Grosh’s appearance with Lamar rapping M.A.A.D City:

1.Kendrick Lamar Invited Fans to Try & Rap His Song on Stage. Ghosh Nailed it & People Are Singing His Praises

When your boyfriend slaughters a song on stage with @kendricklamar :) proud of you @Rghoshy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/G9dWGtmdZX — julia freeman (@juliafreeman98) May 21, 2018

A long thread of tweets on Ghosh’s Twitter page tell the story:

“YOU DID FREAKING AMAZING!”

“…aye bruh.. idk you but you a legend and going down in the books. Salute.”

“Bro your twitter followers are about to shoot through the roof! I see a blue check in your near future. You heard it here first!”

“If (Ghosh) doesn’t get a record deal then there isn’t good left in this world anymore.”

Rohan killed it. That’s that on that. pic.twitter.com/Z0esMYB6a5 — BreeAngela (@breeangelaelyse) May 21, 2018

“Kendrick Lamar brought this guy named Rohan out from the crowd up to rap m.A.A.d city with him, and he KILLED it. I wish I got the whole thing, but I was honestly just trying to live in the moment. @Rghoshy, you made our weekend though.”

2. Ghosh, A Music Aficionado, Frequent Festival-Goer & DJ, Posted to Twitter & Reddit; ‘I Got to Rap With The GOAT Himself’

Thank you @kendricklamar again for an unforgettable night. And thank you to the fans, you guys were absolutely incredible. What a dream 🙏🙌 pic.twitter.com/9XwlNgqgLJ — Rohan Ghosh (@Rghoshy) May 22, 2018

Ghosh thanked Lamar and people who have been cheering him on saying it was “…an unforgettable night. And thank you to the fans, you guys were absolutely incredible. What a dream.”

On the /Kenrick Lamar Reddit, Ghosh posted an image and nearly 200 people have commented on it. Ghosh still seemed stunned that he not only had the opportunity but that he actually nailed the song and did not use the offensive N-word.

Ghosh has Facebook posts of himself at a number of festivals but he has also posted images of himself as a DJ and MC “in case medicine does’t work out.” He’s studying to be a doctor.

3. Ghosh Just Graduated From The University of South Alabama With a Degree in Biomedical Science

Rohan Ghosh graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Biomedical Science on May 5 from the University of South Alabama.

Ghosh was also the Social Chairman of Biomedical Sciences for the Mortar Board national honor society of college seniors: “The society recognizes in its membership the qualities of superior scholastic performance, outstanding leadership, and dedicated service to the campus or community.”

4.Lamar Won the Pulitzer For Music, The First Ever Awarded in Popular Music, Much Less Rap; Classical & Jazz Music Are The Usual Winners

In April, Lamar became the first non-jazz or classical musician to win a Pulitzer. Lamar won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize Winner in Music for his 2017 album DAMN.

Recording released on April 14, 2017, a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life, the Pulitzer site explained.

Kendrick Lamar wins the Pulitzer prize for music! There are some who will say rap doesn't need it (maybe) and others who'll say this is the judging panel trying to be down with the kids (nope) but as a marker for rap's standing in US high culture, it's a big one. — Ben Beaumont-Thomas (@ben_bt) April 16, 2018

5. Many Fans at The Concert Were Angry About a White Fan Brought on Stage to Rap & Who Repeatedly Sang The N-Word

be a Rohan, not a Delaney #hangoutfest — 🤩liv (@olivvvia22) May 21, 2018

The BBC reported that a girl that came on stage rapped the song, but repeatedly sang the N-word which is often used in his lyrics. The crowd apparently were not happy and though Lamar said, “You gotta bleep one single word.” The audience booed the girl known as Delaney and she apologized saying, “Oh I’m sorry, did I do it?”