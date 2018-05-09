Shaun French Named as Suspect in Murder of Baleigh Bagshaw

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and accused of killing and sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Utah. An arrest warrant for sexual contact with a minor was issued for Shaun French on May 8, the day after 15-year-old Baleigh Bagshaw was killed inside of her home in Salt Lake City. Police said that Bagshaw was on the phone with her mother when she was attacked.

French was taken into custody on May 9 with the SLC PD announcing that he was officially being treated as a suspect in the murder.

French writes on his Facebook page that he is “Just a chill ass guy if you don’t like what you see piss off if anything I do what I want when I want.” He says that he works at Intermountain Plantings in Bluffdale, Utah. A spokesperson for the company told Heavy.com, “French worked for us about two years ago for about three months, and no one really remembers him. I’m not sure why he was let go but he hasn’t worked for us for nearly two years.”

French is a graduate of Choctawhatchee High School in his native Fort Walton Beach, Florida. On October 30, 2017, French posted a photo to his Facebook page of a moon overlooking a lake. Bagshaw commented on the post saying, “I wanna go wherever that is.”

In a press conference, a Salt Lake City police spokesperson said that French had been arrested in Colorado. The exact location was not named. Police had said that they had information which led them to believe that French may have been heading to Ohio or Evanston, Wyoming. French was thought to have been traveling in a 1991 Daihatsu Rocky SUV with Wyoming plates that read 19 13974.

The Deseret News reports that Bagshaw had just returned home from West High School on May 7 at 3 p.m. when she was attacked. She was on the phone with her mother when the attack began. KUTV reports that Bagshaw’s mother then called a neighbor. That neighbor went to Bagshaw’s home and discovered the teenager was dead.

Bagshaw lived in the Fairpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City. The Deseret report adds that French had lived in the home with Bagshaw for a time but was not living there at the time of the attack.

Sgt. Brandon Shearer of the SLC PD said in a press conference that French and Bagshaw had a sexual relationship in the past. Sgt. Shearer had earlier described the murder as “very violent and brutal.” The sergeant went on to say that the job of the forensic team at Bagshaw’s home would be “long and difficult.”

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help Bagshaw’s family to pay for the teenager’s funeral expenses. At the time of writing, the page has raised nearly $9,000. Speaking to the Deseret News, Bagshaw’s former boss at Leatherby’s Family Creamey said, “She was really sweet. She worked very hard. She was a good girl.”