Trinity Church Fire: Photos & Videos From the Scene

The flames are still shooting up to the sky as firefighters engage in a battle including shooting water from a four-story crane. This is Milwaukee’s Trinity Church idowntown. pic.twitter.com/7BJXTn1VSi — Meg Jones (@MegJonesJS) May 15, 2018

A fire broke out at Trinity Evangelical Church in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin, located at 1046 N. 9th Street, which is Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.

The church, built in 1878, was declared a historic Milwaukee landmark in 1967.

The blaze started sometime after 3 p.m., according to TMJ4.

Sad about Trinity Church. Drove past it on my way home at 3:45pm and saw nothing so fire spread quickly. I know they were in the process of replacing the roof shingles. Hope everyone is ok. — PeteRepublic (@peterepublic) May 15, 2018

Construction was being done on the church and @peterepublic stated on Twitter that shingles were currently being replaced.

Terribly sad event in Milwaukee: Trinity Church, a beautiful neo-Gothic (maybe?) structure reminiscent of Trinity Church in Lower Manhattan, gutted by fire. Don’t know of injuries. — Michael Drew (@MikeDrewWhat) May 15, 2018

Authorities have advised those in the area that Highland Avenue and State Street are shut down, as well as 9th and 18th streets. Those travelling in the area are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route. It is unknown if there were any injuries due to the blaze at the time of publishing.

“Trinity Church downtown Milwaukee by the court house in flames,” Jeffrey D. Pruitt captioned the photo above. “Historic Landmark 1847. Praying for all the members.”

Trinity church englfed in flames in Milwaukee this afternoon. Apparently there was some construction work being done at the site. pic.twitter.com/p923ttqAGI — Meg Jones (@MegJonesJS) May 15, 2018

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reporter Meg Jones cited “construction work being done at the site,” though an official cause is not known at this time.

The church fire could be seen from several areas of the city, as enormous flames and billows of smoke roared through the air.

The church’s website describes the history of the religious structure of worship, which reads: