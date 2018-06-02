Buffalo Wild Wings Twitter Hacked, Flooded with Vulgar Comments

Buffalo Wild Wings is the latest victim of a Twitter hacktivist after the sports bar franchise’s official Twitter page fired off several racist and vulgar tweets Friday night.

The tweets contained many hateful, racist comments, derogatory terms and sexual references. A particularly vulgar post claimed that their secret wing recipe used semen. The anonymous hacker also posted a vile joke directed at Wendy’s.

One included a bizarre and racially charged reminder that Madeleine McCann has been missing for nearly a decade. McCann is an English girl who went missing in Portugal when she was 3-years-old in 2007.

Another post attacked film producer and writer Tariq Nasheed with a racial slur. Nasheed tweeted screenshots of the tweet saying he didn’t know if the account had been hacked or not but he wants an apology, according to NBC Chicago.

Twitter user Parker Molloy retweeted the offensive posts shortly after they went live, asking BWW: “Everything okay over there guys ….?”

Everything okay over there, guys…? pic.twitter.com/Yneor0pnPi — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 1, 2018

#BuffaloWildWings PR team will be working some long hours this weekend… pic.twitter.com/5KhaLtq2Iy — Bio Stocks™ (@BioStocks) June 2, 2018

“Buffalo Wild Wings’ Twitter account was hacked,” a spokesperson for the company said in an emailed statement. “We’re sorry that our fans had to see those awful posts, which obviously did not come from us. We are in touch with our Twitter representatives and will pursue the appropriate action against the individuals involved.”

The messages apparently went unnoticed by BWW social media management for close to 20 minutes after the hacktivist started flooding the account. The Twitter account is back to normal and any activity from the past 6 hours has been deleted.

Although it isn’t clear who the culprit as of yet, but one tweet posted by the hacker contained a picture of a man with his face partially covered up, according to TMZ. There is speculation that this may be the man responsible for hacking the account, but BWW hasn’t confirmed.

So #buffalowildwings are on a whole new level huh? pic.twitter.com/nyIIkD5EeB — VZRSONNY42 (@SONNY42A) June 1, 2018

Twitter has had a field day since the tweets went live, flooding the social media site with a mixture of confusion, disgust, shock, and, as usual, thousands of memes and jokes.

Many involved Tommy, the alleged mastermind behind BWW’s “secret sauce.”

Either Buffalo Wild Wings got hacked or it's Tommy's last day as the social media director. #buffalowildwings pic.twitter.com/n76E1e99Cs — Pizza Is Life (@1AnnT14) June 2, 2018

"Can I have an extra side of Tommy's sauce?" "Can you wait about 20 minutes?"#BuffaloWildWings — Gabe (@925mlbfan) June 1, 2018

PRESS RELEASE: Since 1982, Buffalo Wild Wings has proudly served our customers delicious ejaculate-free food. Today, we remain dedicated to that mission, no matter what Tommy claims. #BuffaloWildWings — Cake is Great (@CBI_PR) June 2, 2018

One user took a swing at Roseanne Barr, claiming that her account was “alive and well,” referring to a recent media storm over Barr posting a racist tweet comparing Valerie Jarrett to the offspring of apes and the Muslim Brotherhood. Other congratulated the actress on allegedly being offered the job of updating BWW’s social media, another dig at the fact that she lost her show and her agent after the her tweet.

Roseanne’s burner account is alive and well #buffalowildwings pic.twitter.com/vYdXvNyr9V — Sam Z Comedy (@SamZComedy) June 2, 2018

Apparently there’s Ambien in #buffalowildwings sauce — Andy (@andy_witz) June 2, 2018

Congrats to Roseanne on her new job as Buffalo Wild Wings’ social media director — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) June 1, 2018

Other users took a political turn, cracking jokes about Samantha Bee’s recent use of the word c–t, which was also included in one of the tweets posted by the hacker. Many users posted memes involving President Trump, his supporters, and the “Make America Great Again” crowd in general.

I just thank baby Jesus that Tommy didn't dare say c**t, or he might've drawn the ire of that saintly maga crowd #BuffaloWildWings — SEBeller (@SEBeller) June 2, 2018

I would say Trump supporters took over and hacked #BuffaloWildWings Twitter account, but I'm pretty sure they aren't smart enough to pull that off. — Sealing The Envelope (@sealingenvelope) June 2, 2018

Buffalo Wild Wings has yet to release a full statement, other than the short statement released by officials earlier. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is known.