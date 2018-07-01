California Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now (June 30)

The hot summer months are causing a number of fire issues in California, the greatest right now being the Pawnee Fire, but others are also causing issues and concerns. Here is a list, with maps, of the larger fires around the state, their current containment levels, and where they are located. Read on for more details.

General Maps of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of some of the bigger fires in California right now, provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained.

The map above lists numerous active fires, which this article will describe in more detail in the next section.

List of Active Fires in California as of June 30

Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE.

Canyon Fire

CAL FIRE has been assisting Los Padres National Forest with this fire, which is located north of Lake Piru in Los Angeles County.

Cherry Fire

CAL FIRE is assisting Klamath National Forest with this fire, which is located near Cherry Maple Road Klamath River, northwest of Yreka. The fire is 63 acres and 90 percent contained.

Creek Fire

This fire is nearly fully contained. It is 1,678 acres and 97 percent contained, located off Clear Creek Road and American Road, west of Redding (Shasta County.)

Flat Fire

This fire is 300 acres and 19 percent contained. It is near Reading Creek Road, southeast of Douglas City in Trinity County.

Lane Fire

The Lane Fire is 3,716 acres and 94 percent contained. This one is nearly fully contained, located off Highway 36 in Paynes Creek (Tehama County.)

L.ions Fire

Comments email address correction in previous Tweet. Should be : wmsgroup@enplan.com. Another dynamic link good 2 hrs from now: https://t.co/XvXdeHngg9 #LionsFire pic.twitter.com/hSF7BMem5e — Wildfire Viewer (@wildfireviewer) June 29, 2018

This fire is located in the Sierra National Forest. It is now 3,300 acres with 7 percent containment. Winds are expected to shift tonight and become gusty. This fire was caused by lightning. According to InciWeb: “The following National Forest System Trails have been temporarily closed: Sierra National Forest Trails No. 26E01 (Mammoth Trail) to the Inyo NF Boundary, 26E14, 26E56, and 26E46 from the Inyo NF boundary. Inyo NF trail closures include 26E01 from the Sierra NF to 2601 junction, and 2601 from the boundary of the Inyo NF and Devils Postpile National Monument (King Creek Trail).”

Llano Fire

#LlanoFire [update] Fire approximately 10 acres. Structure threat mitigated. pic.twitter.com/n3VOwEUZJa — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) June 29, 2018

This seven acre fire is located at Llano Seco Ranch, south of Chico in Butte County.

Pawnee Fire

The Pawnee Fire continues to cause issues. It was at 13,700 acres and 73 percent contained before a Saturday night flareup caused the need for more evacuations. You can see a map of the fire above, from YubaNet.com and Google. Twenty-two structures have been destroyed by the fire. The fire is located off Pawnee Rd & New Long Valley Rd, northeast of Clearlake Oaks (Lake County).

Here’s another map from the Bureau of Land Management:

A flare up has caused the need for new mandatory evacuations of all businesses and residences in the Double Eagle subdivision area, as of Saturday early evening.

#PawneeFire [update] off Pawnee Rd & New Long Valley Rd, NE of Clearlake Oaks (Lake County) is now 13,750 acres & 73% contained. New evacuations in effect for the Double Eagle Ranch

Unified command: CAL FIRE, @LakeCoILSheriff USFS, & @NorthShoreFire https://t.co/LoCjg6kBA8 pic.twitter.com/mkoVw7DrNh — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 1, 2018

There’s a chance the new mandatory evacuation may be extended. According to YubaNet, an advisory evacuation notice is also in effect for residents south of Highway 20 between Morgan Valley Road and State Highway 16. Current weather conditions may result in the Pawnee Fire expanding.

Tesla Fire

This fire is 70 acres and 90 percent contained. It is located on Tesla Road and Reuss Road, east of Livermore, in Santa Clara County.

Upper Colony Fire

This fire is located off Upper Colony Road, Smith Valley, East of Highway 395 in Nevada. It’s not a California fire, but close enough that CAL FIRE is listing it on its map. The fire is 1,202 acres and 84 percent contained.

Waverly Fire

Just got this video from a #rancher I work with of their ranch in #WaverlyFire. Lost all feed, no #cows Most run #cattle seasonally in our area. #UCANR #research– will take 3yrs for this to be back to full production. pic.twitter.com/onEt8GLfy5 — UC Rangeland (@UCLivestockRang) June 30, 2018

This is now 7,000 acres and 40 percent contained. It is located off North Waverly Road and North Shelton Road, East of Linden in San Joaquin County. Forward progress has been stopped.

#RT @CAL_FIRE: #WaverlyFire [update] off North Waverly Road and North Shelton Road, East of Linden, (San Joaquin County) is now 7000 acres and 40% contained. https://t.co/FiN2RFkhjF Forward progress stopped pic.twitter.com/PeXHCTdDa1 — MarinBuzz (@MarinBUZZ) June 30, 2018

Yolo County Fire (Guinda Fire / County Fire)

A new fire broke out in Yolo County on Saturday afternoon, Press Democrat reported. It’s unclear if this fire has a “name” yet, but it is in the rural community of Guinda in Yolo County. We don’t yet know if this is the same fire that was reported as the “Guinda Fire” by CAL FIRE on the map. This fire is now up to 1,000 acres and is burning south of Guinda near County Road 63, about seven miles north of Cache Creek Casino, the Press Democrat has shared.

Firefighters are battling a 350 acre fire near County Road 63 and Highway 16, Rumsey Canyon (Yolo County) #GuindaFire Evacuations in effect https://t.co/z2FpwZ89SK pic.twitter.com/pG6af9EDz0 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 30, 2018

Mandatory evacuations have been issued between County Road 63 and County Road 76, west of Highway 16. Evacuations have also been issued in the Murphy Ranch area. An evacuation center is located at Rumsey Grange Hall off Highway 16.

Smoke from this fire was visible in Sonoma County.

This is a developing story.