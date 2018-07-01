California Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now (June 30)

The hot summer months are causing a number of fire issues in California, the greatest right now being the Pawnee Fire, but others are also causing issues and concerns. Here is a list, with maps, of the larger fires around the state, their current containment levels, and where they are located. Read on for more details.
General Maps of California Fires
This map below is an interactive map of some of the bigger fires in California right now, provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained.
The map above lists numerous active fires, which this article will describe in more detail in the next section.
List of Active Fires in California as of June 30
Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE.
Canyon Fire
CAL FIRE has been assisting Los Padres National Forest with this fire, which is located north of Lake Piru in Los Angeles County.
Cherry Fire
CAL FIRE is assisting Klamath National Forest with this fire, which is located near Cherry Maple Road Klamath River, northwest of Yreka. The fire is 63 acres and 90 percent contained.
Creek Fire
This fire is nearly fully contained. It is 1,678 acres and 97 percent contained, located off Clear Creek Road and American Road, west of Redding (Shasta County.)
Flat Fire
This fire is 300 acres and 19 percent contained. It is near Reading Creek Road, southeast of Douglas City in Trinity County.
Lane Fire
The Lane Fire is 3,716 acres and 94 percent contained. This one is nearly fully contained, located off Highway 36 in Paynes Creek (Tehama County.)
L.ions Fire
This fire is located in the Sierra National Forest. It is now 3,300 acres with 7 percent containment. Winds are expected to shift tonight and become gusty. This fire was caused by lightning. According to InciWeb: “The following National Forest System Trails have been temporarily closed: Sierra National Forest Trails No. 26E01 (Mammoth Trail) to the Inyo NF Boundary, 26E14, 26E56, and 26E46 from the Inyo NF boundary. Inyo NF trail closures include 26E01 from the Sierra NF to 2601 junction, and 2601 from the boundary of the Inyo NF and Devils Postpile National Monument (King Creek Trail).”
Llano Fire
This seven acre fire is located at Llano Seco Ranch, south of Chico in Butte County.
Pawnee Fire
The Pawnee Fire continues to cause issues. It was at 13,700 acres and 73 percent contained before a Saturday night flareup caused the need for more evacuations. You can see a map of the fire above, from YubaNet.com and Google. Twenty-two structures have been destroyed by the fire. The fire is located off Pawnee Rd & New Long Valley Rd, northeast of Clearlake Oaks (Lake County).
Here’s another map from the Bureau of Land Management:
A flare up has caused the need for new mandatory evacuations of all businesses and residences in the Double Eagle subdivision area, as of Saturday early evening.
There’s a chance the new mandatory evacuation may be extended. According to YubaNet, an advisory evacuation notice is also in effect for residents south of Highway 20 between Morgan Valley Road and State Highway 16. Current weather conditions may result in the Pawnee Fire expanding.
Tesla Fire
This fire is 70 acres and 90 percent contained. It is located on Tesla Road and Reuss Road, east of Livermore, in Santa Clara County.
Upper Colony Fire
This fire is located off Upper Colony Road, Smith Valley, East of Highway 395 in Nevada. It’s not a California fire, but close enough that CAL FIRE is listing it on its map. The fire is 1,202 acres and 84 percent contained.
Waverly Fire
This is now 7,000 acres and 40 percent contained. It is located off North Waverly Road and North Shelton Road, East of Linden in San Joaquin County. Forward progress has been stopped.
Yolo County Fire (Guinda Fire / County Fire)
A new fire broke out in Yolo County on Saturday afternoon, Press Democrat reported. It’s unclear if this fire has a “name” yet, but it is in the rural community of Guinda in Yolo County. We don’t yet know if this is the same fire that was reported as the “Guinda Fire” by CAL FIRE on the map. This fire is now up to 1,000 acres and is burning south of Guinda near County Road 63, about seven miles north of Cache Creek Casino, the Press Democrat has shared.
Mandatory evacuations have been issued between County Road 63 and County Road 76, west of Highway 16. Evacuations have also been issued in the Murphy Ranch area. An evacuation center is located at Rumsey Grange Hall off Highway 16.
Smoke from this fire was visible in Sonoma County.
This is a developing story.